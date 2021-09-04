CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’ Review: Amazing Footage and ’60s Backstory, but Too Much Catering to the Band and Not Enough Perspective

By Owen Gleiberman
imdb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a band that’s now thought of as the Beatles of heavy metal, not to mention one of the four or five greatest rock ‘n’ roll bands of all time, Led Zeppelin got shockingly little critical respect back in the day. You could say that sort of thing happens a lot — in music (just look at the reverence with which Abba are now regarded; in their heyday they were often dismissed as facile creators of pop jingles) or in movies. But in the case of Led Zeppelin, there’s something uniquely telling about the vast chasm between the way they were viewed by their fans and by the gatekeepers of respectability in rock. And that helps to explain why Zep, 50 years on, still sound so raw and explosive and primal and volcanic.

www.imdb.com

Comments / 4

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zep
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Backstory#Abba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicflaunt.com

Natalie Shay | “New Wave” Of Pop Passion in New Single

London’s Natalie Shay is back with another vibrant single, “New Wave.” After recently releasing her summertime single “Medicine Boy,” the singer-songwriter is keeping up the momentum with her latest drop. Staying true to her classic signature pop sound, this bubbly track will fill you with excitement, laced in 80’s synths from start to finish. From relatable songs of heartbreak to tracks about her magical passion for new adventures, Shay never fails to give us an authentic view into life in her 20’s.
Musicfemalefirst.co.uk

Robert Plant says heritage bands are 'hanging onto a life raft'

Robert Plant - the former lead singer of Led Zeppelin - has taken a swipe at heritage acts, saying bands who stay together for "20, 30 or 50 years" are "hanging onto a life raft". Robert Plant says bands who stay together for "20, 30 or 50 years" are "hanging...
Musicthebrag.com

Paul Stanley admits he was ‘disappointed’ with how classic KISS song turned out

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has revealed he considered it “disappointing” how the group’s staple song ‘Strutter’ turned out when it was first released in 1974. During a conversation with Classic Rock, Stanley revealed how the track made its way onto the band’s self-titled debut album. “With ‘Strutter,’ I was trying...
MusicPosted by
Variety

Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page: Band Refused ‘Miserable’ Requests to Make Past Docs Because They Weren’t About the Music

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page didn’t hold back in detailing why the band has refused to participate in a single documentary until now. Bernard MacMahon’s “Becoming Led Zeppelin” premieres at the Venice Film Festival Saturday afternoon, and tickets for all 12 press and public screenings of the film have sold out — easily making it one of the most sought-after movies at the fest. Part of the film’s appeal is its rarity, given the band has never taken part in a film apart from “The Song Remains the Same” (1976), which was more of a concert movie. Page, the only band member...
MoviesBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Here Is The First Look At Official LED ZEPPELIN Documentary 'Becoming Led Zeppelin'

The official LED ZEPPELIN documentary "Becoming Led Zeppelin" is debuting today (Saturday, September 4) at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy. Directed by Bernard MacMahon, the film documents the legendary rockers' "meteoric rise to stardom." The first clip from "Becoming Led Zeppelin", as well as a short interview with...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’ Review: Fully Authorized Biodoc Is a Conventional Exploration of the Rock Gods

The year of the rock ’n’ pop documentary continues. So far, 2021 has brought us Edgar Wright’s “The Sparks Brothers,” Todd Haynes’ “The Velvet Underground,” and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s “Summer of Soul.” Peter Jackson’s “The Beatles: Get Back” series is due in November. In the meantime, the Venice Film Festival has now hosted the premiere of “Becoming Led Zeppelin,” a fully authorized history of the 1970s rock gods’ early days, directed and co-written by Bernard MacMahon. Unfortunately, it doesn’t help the thesis that this is a golden age of the music documentary. While Haynes and Wright put their own stamp on...
MusicAceShowbiz

Robert Plant Finds Questions About Led Zeppelin Reunion 'Very Charming'

The former leader of the 'Stairway to Heaven' band rules out possibility of getting back together with his bandmates but he found questions about their reunion 'very charming.'. AceShowbiz - Robert Plant has accepted that questions about Led zeppelin reuniting will never end. The singer - who rose to fame...
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Halsey breaks out of her comfort zone to create a raw, untouchable pop project. Singer and songwriter Ashley Frangipane, known by her stage name Halsey, released her fourth studio album with Capitol Records titled If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Not only does the name speak volumes on behalf of its content, but the album cover conveys boldness and womanhood. Halsey displays exactly that throughout the 13-track project.
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Why ‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’ Left Jimmy Page Lost For Words

Jimmy Page said he was left speechless after attending the recent premiere of the first-ever official Led Zeppelin documentary. Becoming Led Zeppelin focuses on how the band formed and rose to fame, and surviving members Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones were careful to ensure that it focused on their musical endeavors rather than their personal lives.
Musicloudersound.com

Platters of the gods: the Led Zeppelin albums you'll never find

A fascinating new Led Zeppelin book arrived via Reel Art Press in August. Led Zeppelin Vinyl, The Essential Collection, by photographer Ross Halfin, collects a multitude of sleeves of the band’s vast array of official and unofficial releases, as well as offering the most comprehensive Zeppelin discography to date. The heavy lifting for the latter was done by Zep singles collector Nick Anderson, with help from Brian Hutchinson.
Moviesfox16.com

Jimmy Page at Venice film fest to present Led Zeppelin doc

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Guitarist Jimmy Page says he turned down a lot of “pretty miserable” pitches over the years to make a documentary about Led Zeppelin. But he finally bit when he received a deeply-researched proposal focusing almost exclusively on the music and chronicling the band’s birth in 1968 and its meteoric early rise.
Detroit, MIMetroTimes

The music of Led Zeppelin will get the symphony treatment at Detroit's Music Hall

Did you know that Led Zeppelin’s "Stairway to Heaven" was never supposed to be released as a single, which means you may not otherwise hear it on 94.7 WCSX once every 28 minutes? Did you know that Robert Plant was the band’s third choice as singer? Did you know that Plant wrote "Going to California" about Joni Mitchell, with whom he was in love with? Did you know that drummer John Bonham tragically died after drinking what is the equivalent of 40 shots of vodka? OK, OK, last one: did you know that the music of Led Zeppelin takes on a new life when interpreted by an orchestra?
Rock MusicGuitar Player

The Definitive Story of 'Led Zeppelin II' Track by Track

In early 1969, Led Zeppelin upped the ante on Britain’s electric blues boom with their self-titled debut album. Though some heard the record as the first coming of heavy metal, it was in fact nothing less than an epic and thunderous celebration of blues-rock. And it put Jimmy Page and his new band on the map in the U.S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy