‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’ Review: Amazing Footage and ’60s Backstory, but Too Much Catering to the Band and Not Enough Perspective

For a band that’s now thought of as the Beatles of heavy metal, not to mention one of the four or five greatest rock ‘n’ roll bands of all time, Led Zeppelin got shockingly little critical respect back in the day. You could say that sort of thing happens a lot — in music (just look at the reverence with which Abba are now regarded; in their heyday they were often dismissed as facile creators of pop jingles) or in movies. But in the case of Led Zeppelin, there’s something uniquely telling about the vast chasm between the way they were viewed by their fans and by the gatekeepers of respectability in rock. And that helps to explain why Zep, 50 years on, still sound so raw and explosive and primal and volcanic.