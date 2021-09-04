CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott to Star in Zachary Wigon Dominatrix Thriller ‘Sanctuary’

By Chris Eggertsen
 8 days ago

Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott will star in the Zachary Wigon-directed thriller “Sanctuary,” which just finished shooting in New York, Variety reports. Set in a hotel room over the course of a single night, “Sanctuary” centers on a dominatrix (Qualley) and her wealthy client Hal (Abbott), who is on the cusp of inheriting his father’s fortune and position. When he tries to cut ties with Qualley’s character, “disaster ensues.”

