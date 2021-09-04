Stanley Tucci Details How His Cancer Diagnosis 3 Years Ago Made Him "More Afraid and Less Afraid"

Actor Stanley Tucci is a national treasure, and one that seems to have always been here, in movies like The Devil Wears Prada and the Hunger Games, shows like Murder One and Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy and in web videos like, well, the one where he charmingly mixes drinks. That's why it was somewhat startling when, married to Felicity Blunt (Emily's sister), and the father of 5 children, Tucci revealed to Vera magazine that he had cancer three years back, on his tongue. Read on for five signs you may have tongue cancer—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.