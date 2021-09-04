How the Art of ‘Candyman’ Helped Paint the Film’s Big Picture

The original "Candyman" was a film that was thoroughly ahead of its time. Its dealings with themes of racial tension and identity are more relevant now than before. Since I had never seen the original film, watching it gave me a certain expectation of what this newest film could be. The themes are deeply profound in a way that is equal parts emotional and endearing. In the time of Jordan Peele's sub-textual horror films, 2021's "Candyman" definitely takes the messaging of the original and kicks it up a notch. We follow Anthony (Yaya Abdul-Mateen II) and his girlfriend Brianna (Teyonah Parris) as they move into the gentrified Cabrini Green projects from the first film. What they consider a fresh start to their future leads Anthony, a struggling artist, down an obsessive path.