I have just seen Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Hand of God,” a sultry, highly personal, if at times dramatically familiar coming-of-age film that exposes the best and the worst traits of the Italian filmmaker. At 16, Sorrentino came home to find his parents dead, killed by a carbon monoxide leak. On the night of the tragedy, Sorrentino went to a football stadium, watching his hero Diego Maradona play the local team, Napoli. After the coldly detached statements of “The Great Beauty,” “Youth,” and “Il Divo,” Sorrentino has more or less substituted that voice for a youthfully conventional coming-of-age story. Set in his native Napoli in the late ’80s, Sorrentino casts (Timothee Chalamet lookalike) Filippo Scotti as his alter ego, Fabietto. Toni Servillo plays his dad. Think “Cinema Paradiso” but sultrier. All the Italian stereotypes are here — the large noisy family, the football watching, the oddball characters, the sexual awakenings. It’s all richly photographed by Daria D'Antonio’s evocative photography — many of the frames in this film have such a rich warmth to them. When tragedy strikes, Fabietto, much like Sorrentino did, finds refuge in cinema. It’s not much of a spoiler to say that he will end up becoming this big shot director and winning an Oscar. Despite the familiarity, the end-result is raw and, on a moment to moment basis, compulsively watchable, but I at times wished Sorrentino refrained from the caricatures that come with such autobiographical trappings. [B]