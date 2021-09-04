CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Hand of God

By Jan Lumholdt
cineuropa.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article[ + ] , presented in all its resplendent national glory in the competition of the 78th Venice International Film Festival, sees director Paolo Sorrentino return from the international ventures of Youth. [. +. ]. and The Young Pope/The New Pope. series and the political satire of Loro. [. +

cineuropa.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fellini
Person
Toni Servillo
Person
Paolo Sorrentino
Person
Vittorio De Sica
Person
Diego Maradona
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Italy#Italiana#Ssc Napoli#The Apartment Pictures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Movieskion546.com

Sorrentino’s ‘The Hand of God’ a tale of personal loss, hope

VENICE (AP) — Italian director Paolo Sorrentino is turning the camera on his own personal tragedy. Sorrentino’s autobiographical “The Hand of God” premieres Thursday at the Venice Film Festival. It recounts how his otherwise normal childhood in 1980s Naples was upended by the sudden, accidental death of his parents and how a certain athlete had an unintentional role in saving his life. Sorrentino has spoken before about the trauma — both parents died of carbon monoxide poisoning at the family’s ski house when Sorrentino was 16. But “The Hand of God” is the film Sorrentino felt he always had to make, and finally found the right moment to after turning 50.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Paolo Sorrentino on Maradona, Fellini, and Getting Personal in ‘The Hand of God’

When Paolo Sorrentino was 16 he lost his parents in an accident involving the heating system in a mountain house where he always used to go to with them. But that weekend he didn’t go, because he wanted to watch his idol Diego Maradona and S.S.C Napoli play a soccer match in Tuscany. And that saved him. Having recently turned 50 amid the coronavirus lockdown, the Oscar-winning director of “The Great Beauty” decided he was “old enough” to tackle his autobiography. So after 20 years he returned to his native Naples to shoot “The Hand of God.” This Netflix Original...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Hand Of God’: Paolo Sorrentino On His Most Personal Film & Why It May Mark A New Beginning

Twenty years ago, Paolo Sorrentino began his relationship with the Venice Film Festival when he brought his feature directorial debut, One Man Up, to the Lido. This year, The Great Beauty Oscar winner is in town with The Hand Of God, an autobiographical drama that recounts the filmmaker’s own youth and the tragedy of losing his parents as a teenager. Sorrentino told the press corps this afternoon that he finally felt able to tell the story, “perhaps because I am the right age to do it. I turned 50 last year and I thought I was mature enough to face such...
Moviesworldofreel.com

‘The Hand of God’: Sorrentino’s Sultry Coming-of-Age Tale is Filled With Poignancy and Familiarity [Venice]

I have just seen Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Hand of God,” a sultry, highly personal, if at times dramatically familiar coming-of-age film that exposes the best and the worst traits of the Italian filmmaker. At 16, Sorrentino came home to find his parents dead, killed by a carbon monoxide leak. On the night of the tragedy, Sorrentino went to a football stadium, watching his hero Diego Maradona play the local team, Napoli. After the coldly detached statements of “The Great Beauty,” “Youth,” and “Il Divo,” Sorrentino has more or less substituted that voice for a youthfully conventional coming-of-age story. Set in his native Napoli in the late ’80s, Sorrentino casts (Timothee Chalamet lookalike) Filippo Scotti as his alter ego, Fabietto. Toni Servillo plays his dad. Think “Cinema Paradiso” but sultrier. All the Italian stereotypes are here — the large noisy family, the football watching, the oddball characters, the sexual awakenings. It’s all richly photographed by Daria D'Antonio’s evocative photography — many of the frames in this film have such a rich warmth to them. When tragedy strikes, Fabietto, much like Sorrentino did, finds refuge in cinema. It’s not much of a spoiler to say that he will end up becoming this big shot director and winning an Oscar. Despite the familiarity, the end-result is raw and, on a moment to moment basis, compulsively watchable, but I at times wished Sorrentino refrained from the caricatures that come with such autobiographical trappings. [B]
ReligionPosted by
Variety

‘The Hand of God’ Review: Paolo Sorrentino Gets Caught Between Nostalgia and Overstatement in His 1980s Coming-of-Age Memory Play

Fabietto (Filippo Scotti), the autobiographical hero of Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Hand of God,” is a teenager growing up in the 1980s in the bustling port metropolis of Naples, and he keeps a watchful gaze on just about everything. He’s like the eye at the center of a storm of avidly impassioned but overstated filmmaking. Filippo Scotti, the actor who plays him, is handsome in a pale way, with curly hair and a presence that’s elegant in its quietude. There’s something Chalamet-esque about him; at the same time, you could imagine him playing the young Bob Dylan. The year is 1984,...
Moviescineuropa.org

Leonardo Di Costanzo • Director of The Inner Cage

Cineuropa interviewed Leonardo Di Costanzo, the director of The Inner Cage [ + ] which was presented out of competition in this year’s Venice International Film Festival. Imbued with a suspenseful atmosphere and theatrical tones, the film calls into question the differences between prisoners and guards by way of brilliant writing and a high-calibre cast.
Moviescineuropa.org

The King of Laughter

Eduardo Scarpetta, the famous Neapolitan actor and comedy playwright who was active between the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, was a larger-than-life character. Incredible on stage, demanding and despotic vis-a-vis the actors in his theatre company, he moved seamlessly between performances to his overcrowded private life: he had lovers and illegitimate children scattered throughout Naples, and a super-sized family to boot. A tribe, to use the words of Mario Martone, the director of The King of Laughter.
Moviescineuropa.org

The Peacock’s Paradise

The family celebration, meant to be festive but required to be dysfunctional for drama’s sake, is exactly that in Laura Bispuri’s contribution to the genre, The Peacock’s Paradise. [. +. ]. . It’s her first feature to premiere on home turf, entered in the Orizzonti section of the 78th Venice...
Moviescineuropa.org

Xavier Giannoli • Director of Lost Illusions

With his grand adaptation of Honoré de Balzac’s Lost Illusions [ + ] , playing in competition at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, a long obsession is finally put to rest, with director Xavier Giannoli revisiting “the matrix of the modern world as we know it”. Cineuropa: Why a...
Moviescineuropa.org

Mother Lode

A black and white tone that’s both stark and pure, deep and unforgiving, is what characterises Matteo Tortone’s movie Mother Lode. , which is competing in Venice’s International Film Critics’ Week. It’s as deep and unforgiving, in fact, as the mines of the Peruvian Andes, to which thousands of seasonal workers travel every year in order to support their families and hold out for a bit of luck.
Moviescenlanow.com

French abortion drama ‘Happening’ tops Venice Film Festival

Audrey Diwan’s 1960s abortion drama “L’Evenement” (“Happening”) won the Golden Lion at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, while the runner up honor went to Paolo Sorrentino’s semi-autobiographical “The Hand of God.”. Diwan’s film about a French college student who finds herself with an unwanted pregnancy was the unanimous choice...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Venice Film Festival: ‘L’Événement’ Wins Golden Lion, ‘Hand Of God’ Takes Grand Jury Prize, Jane Campion Best Director, Penelope Cruz Best Actress, Maggie Gyllenhaal Best Screenplay – Full List

UPDATED with full winners list: French-Lebanese filmmaker Audrey Diwan has become the sixth female director to win the Venice Film Festival’s top prize, the Golden Lion, with her 1963-set abortion drama L’Evénement (Happening). She’s also the second in a row after Chloé Zhao took last year’s Lion with Nomadland. An emotional Diwan said Saturday: “I did this movie with anger. I did it with desire, also my heart and my head. I wanted Happening to be an experience, a journey in the skin of this young woman.” In the film, Anne (Anamaria Vartolomei) is a bright young student with a promising future...
WorldPosted by
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s nieces stun at the Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday with a glamorous appearance by Princess Diana ’s nieces. Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer stunned on the opening night of the 78th edition of the festival wearing floor-length gowns by Italian designer Alberta Ferretti. Eliza opted for a strapless...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Best Life

See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Comments / 0

Community Policy