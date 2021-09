From left, Capt. Clint Holt, Chief Jeff Hawke, officer David Karel, firefighter Keagan Langworthy and officer Matt Padding at Karel’s graduation from the Grand Rapids Community College Police Academy on Aug. 27. Courtesy photo

David Karel was recently sworn in as the newest officer for the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.

Karel graduated form the Grand Rapids Community College Police Academy on Aug. 27 and was sworn in as a public safety officer on Sept. 1. He previously served as a cadet and firefighter.