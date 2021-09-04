Netflix’s ‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’ Is an Atmospheric Spectacle That Improves on the Live-Action Series [Review]

Is there room in the TV world for another violent family drama? AMC+ sure hopes so, as the streaming service premieres the intense crime saga “Kin,” a sort of Irish brother to their critically acclaimed “Gangs of London,” which debuted to largely rapturous reviews. With its thick accents, violent betrayals, and setting in the criminal underworld, “Kin” can’t really avoid the comparisons to Gareth Evans’s superior program, but it’s really a much more confined tale, less sprawling and more focused on one family as it makes decisions that lead to tragedies, and it begins to appear that they may get wiped off the face of the entire island by a much stronger force. It’s familiar, but effective material, elevated greatly by its completely committed ensemble, a fascinating assemblage of familiar faces and lesser-known performers, all delivering quality work.