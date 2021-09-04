CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix’s ‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’ Is an Atmospheric Spectacle That Improves on the Live-Action Series [Review]

By Asher Luberto
 8 days ago

Han Kwang-Il knows what fans want. Audiences watch “The Witcher” because we want to see our hero go on a colorful quest, perhaps while fighting monsters, not for the dreary goings-ons of medieval life. Yet, the 2019 series “The Witcher” was heavy on the goings-ons, with only one bright spot in the entire show: Henry Cavill’s blonde wig. Kwang knows where that show went wrong, and offers a spectacle drenched in action, adventure, apologue and atmosphere.

