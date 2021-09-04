New Brighton - Lysle F. Miller Jr., age 78, of New Brighton, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Heritage Valley Beaver. Born July 3, 1943, in New Brighton, he was the son of the late Velma M. (Whittle) and Lysle F. Miller Sr. Lysle grew up working on his family's farm, loved being on the tractor, working in the fields. He was also employed as a mechanic for Krut's garage and retired as garage manager for Valley Waste Services. He was a member of the New Brighton Marion Hill Sportsman's Club, he loved being outdoors fishing and hunting, and spending time in the mountains of Tionesta at deer camp. Lysle was a member of New Sewickley Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder and enjoyed singing in the church choir.