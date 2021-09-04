‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’ Review: Benedict Cumberbatch Goes Full Cat Person in Off-Kilter Biopic
Fresh off delivering the best and most unexpected performance of his career in Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” Benedict Cumberbatch retreats to more familiar territory in a whimsical Victorian biopic that might as well be called “The Ridiculousness of the Cat.” Of course when it comes to the late 19th- and early-20th-century artist Louis Wain — whose adorable illustrations of big-eyed moggies effectively invented our modern understanding of felines as domestic friends — “ridiculousness” is meant with utmost affection. After all, Wain was nothing if not a ridiculous man himself, at least by the rigidly classist standards of his time.www.imdb.com
Comments / 0