‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’ Review: Benedict Cumberbatch Goes Full Cat Person in Off-Kilter Biopic

The contentious relationship between Iron Man and Doctor Strange in Avengers: Infinity War was a fun, Marvel-specific take on the idea of a "science versus magic" debate. The relationship was one of the pleasant surprises in the last two Avengers movie, and paid off significantly later, when Doctor Strange was the one Iron Man had to trust in order to defeat Thanos and save the universe. Apparently, though, one of the audience's favorite moments in the movies was something that Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch came up with on the spot, in part because he was tired of being Iron Man's punching bag.