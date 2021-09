Edgar Wright is back with "Last Night in Soho," a film that has the genre-friendly filmmaker jumping into the horror-thriller territory. In the time-hopping story, Thomasin McKenzie plays a young woman in the present who has visions of a singer (Anya Taylor-Joy) in 1966 London. These visions turn hostile when McKenzie's character witnesses a murder – in the past. But is any of this really happening? Or is it a case of slowly-mounting madness in the spirit of films like "Repulsion"? You'll have to see for yourself. For now, though, you can watch a new "Last Night in Soho" trailer below.