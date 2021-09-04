Michigan Votes

Here’s how your local state lawmakers voted on legislation this week:. House Bill 4061 – Restrict Integrated Public Alert Warning System use by governor: passed 20-16 in the Senate. To prohibit officials including the governor from using an official Integrated Public Alert Warning System to transmit an announcement of a new law or change in government policy, and instead limit its use to emergencies involving immediate or imminent loss of life or property. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer received criticism for using this system during a 2020 state of emergency to make announcements that did not meet this standard. The system is described as a “secure network connecting all of the public alert and warning systems in the United States into a single system.” In the House, six Democrats supported the bill, but the Senate vote was a party-line vote.