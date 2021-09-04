CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tom Brady Reveals He Had Covid-19 After the Buccaneers' 2021 Super Bowl Parade

By The Hollywood Reporter
imdb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Brady's health took a turn after winning the 2021 Super Bowl. In February, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback earned his seventh NFL championship—a groundbreaking victory—at the highly anticipated game. What's more? The legendary NFL player scored his first Super Bowl Mvp title with the Florida-based team and his fifth total of all-time. All in all, February was Tom's season. But on Sunday, Sept. 4, Tom confirmed to The Tampa Bay Times that he tested positive for coronavirus later that month after the Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl championship with a family-filled boat parade in the Hillsborough River. "You guys beat Covid...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Mvp#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Tampa Bay Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady reveals when he’ll finally retire from the NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady says he’ll know when the time is right to hang up his cleats and retire from the NFL. Tom Brady just turned 44 years old at the start of August. He’s just four years away from becoming the oldest player to suit up in the NFL.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Michael Irvin Completely Loses His Mind Over Michael Jordan-Tom Brady Debate With Stephen A. Smith

Alright, everyone. It’s time to settle the debate between Michael Jordan and Tom Brady once and for all. Michael Irvin and Stephen A. Smith tried to do just that on Monday. It feels like it’s almost clockwork at this point — every few weeks a debate sparks up about who the greatest athlete of all time is. And for most people, there are only two players to choose from — seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and six-time NBA Finals champion Michael Jordan.
NFLPosted by
Us Weekly

Tom Brady’s Son Jack, 13, Takes His New Job as Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ball Boy ‘Very Seriously’

Following in dad’s footsteps! Tom Brady‘s eldest son, Jack, scored a sporty summer job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and is already making an impression. “@Buccaneers got a new ball boy this week,” the former New England Patriots quarterback, 44, wrote alongside an Instagram Story snap of his 13-year-old son beside him on the practice field. “He takes his summer job and every rep very seriously. … Just like his dad!!”
NFLPosted by
NESN

Julian Edelman Responds To Tom Brady’s ‘Recruitment’ Attempt

Had it not been for a weak cell phone plan, Julian Edelman might be in the midst of training camp with the Buccaneers. Edelman was among the former New England Patriots “recruited” by Tom Brady in a promotional video for the “Madden NFL 22” video game. Brady’s “Come Play in Tampa Bay” plan was unsuccessful, as he wasn’t able to convince a single one of his ex-teammates to join the 2021 Bucs.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Has Telling Comment About Tom Brady

Father Time is undefeated, but Tom Brady is putting up an incredible fight. Even at 44 years old, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is still leaving his teammates in awe. On Friday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski told the media that he hasn’t yet seen a drop-off in Brady’s skillset.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Here’s What Antonio Brown Told Tom Brady About Practice Fight

Antonio Brown stood out at practice Thursday, but not for making a highlight-reel catch or running a great route. Brown ignited a fight with Titans cornerback Chris Jackson during Tampa Bay’s joint training camp session with Tennessee. The veteran wide receiver reportedly ripped off the 2020 seventh-round pick’s helmet after an 11-on-11 rep and launched several punches. Brown ultimately was kicked out of practice for his actions.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Rookie Takes Shot at QB Tom Brady

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys rookie Osa Odighizuwa might just be about to learn a lesson taught him by old professor Tom Brady. On Thursday, the Dallas D-lineman was asked to address the “weaknesses” of the upcoming opponent Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ legendary star. And Osa pulled an “oops.”. “He’s not very...
NFLkshb.com

Starting NFL Quarterbacks Ranked Ahead Of The 2021 Season

The 2021 NFL season is nearly upon us, and as fantasy football drafts rage across the nation, many are wondering which team is in position to win it all come February. While skill at every position is important, we all know a championship-caliber team usually starts with a great quarterback.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs Release Player Following Win Over The Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced a roster move following the Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. Tampa Bay announced on Friday afternoon that a first-year defensive player has been released. The Buccaneers are parting ways with first-year defensive back Chris Cooper. The first-year player performed well...

Comments / 0

Community Policy