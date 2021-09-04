Tom Brady Reveals He Had Covid-19 After the Buccaneers' 2021 Super Bowl Parade
Tom Brady's health took a turn after winning the 2021 Super Bowl. In February, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback earned his seventh NFL championship—a groundbreaking victory—at the highly anticipated game. What's more? The legendary NFL player scored his first Super Bowl Mvp title with the Florida-based team and his fifth total of all-time. All in all, February was Tom's season. But on Sunday, Sept. 4, Tom confirmed to The Tampa Bay Times that he tested positive for coronavirus later that month after the Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl championship with a family-filled boat parade in the Hillsborough River. "You guys beat Covid...www.imdb.com
