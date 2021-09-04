Last Night in Soho review – a gaudy romp that’s stupidly enjoyable

The final trailer for Last Night In Soho has been released. The movie is directed by Edgar Wright (Baby Driver, Shaun of the Dead) and it hits theaters on October 22. While last month's first trailer was packed with striking imagery but entirely dialogue-free, this one gives us more of the plot. Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit) plays a young fashion designer who arrives in London to pursue her career dreams. Her favorite era is the 1960s, and one night she finds herself transport back to that time, where she inhabits the body of a singer named Sandy, played by Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit).