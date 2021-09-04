South Heights - David A. Kraus, 72 of South Heights, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021 in UPMC Mercy Hospital. He was born December 19, 1948, in Sewickley, a son of the late Anthony and Julia Diamond Kraus. He was a US Army Veteran in the Vietnam War, a member of St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church. He was a traffic control manager for J&L Steel and Turret Steel. He loved hunting, spending time with his family, and spending time at his mountain camp, loved watching the Pirates and Steelers, participated in Relay For Life, and coached Ambridge Little League Baseball for many years. Surviving are his loving wife Jeannine Kraus, 2 sons David Kraus & Vicky Jackman, John Kraus, daughter & son in law Denise (Brian) DeCanio, grandchildren Sarah (Tom) Jordan, Daniel Kraus, Anthony Majewicz, Shawn, Tommy, & Julie Kraus, great grandson Brayden Lizak, brother William (Gina) Kraus, sister Mary Krizan, and numerous nieces & nephews. Preceding him in death in addition to his parents were his 2 brothers Joseph & John Kraus. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. in the John Syka Funeral Home, 833 Kennedy Drive from where a prayer will be offered on Thursday at Noon followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 P.M. in the St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. Interment will follow in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full military honors.