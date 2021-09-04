CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis William Bradford Jr.

Beaver County Times
 8 days ago

Lewis William Bradford Jr. Industry - Lewis William Bradford Jr., 81, of Industry, died August 24, 2021 in VA Healthcare Systems, Pittsburgh. Born July 21, 1940 in Parkersburg, WV, he was the son of the late Lewis William Sr. and Eleanor Moats Bradford. A veteran of the United States Air Force, he was retired from ATI, Midland, where he was employed in the cold strip department. He was a member of the USWA Local 1212, a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 481, Midland and a member of the Free and Accepted Masons, Glasgow Lodge 485, Shippingport.

