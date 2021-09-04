CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
If and When Photoshop Goes Haywire ...

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBe sure not to miss anything by subscribing to the BIRDS AS ART YouTube channel by clicking here. It was Saturday 4 September 2021 when I hit Publish on this post. It subsequently and inexplicably disappeared over night. None-the-less, the streak remains intact. It was another cool day here on Long Island, much more like early November than early September. I vacuumed the sand out of my X5 and washed the mats from too many trips to Nickerson. I will be on the Auto Train headed home on 13 September. Wherever you were, and whatever you were doing, I hope that you too had a great day.

Softwarelightroomkillertips.com

The September 2021 Issue of Photoshop User Is Now Available!

The September 2021 issue of Photoshop User is now live on the KelbyOne site and KelbyOne Mags for iOS and Android. In this issue, see how machine learning and AI in Photoshop and Lightroom Classic is like a faithful companion ready to obey your commands, plus learn how to turn a boring photo into a fine-art image ready for a gallery, join us on a grand tour of the brand-new ON1 NoNoise AI 2021 plug-in, create a paint drip effect, take frequency separation a step further for even more control, and so much more!
TV & Videosbirdsasart-blog.com

Picking Your Keepers: The All Important Second Edit

I am devoting a ton of time each week to creating meaningful content on the BIRDS AS ART YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe by clicking here. Please phone Jim in the office at 863-692-0906. Your e-mail requesting Items for Sale info came in with a corrupted e-mail address. Thanks with love, a.
Technologybirdsasart-blog.com

A Killer Vertical AF Tip for All Systems

Not much. Today is Wednesday 8 September. It is another warm day here in New York. I am getting ready to head south on the Auto Train this Monday afternoon. Wherever you are, and whatever you are doing, I hope that you too have a great day. Remember that you...
ElectronicsDIY Photography

Why are Full Frame cameras called “Full Frame”? The history behind the terminology

Have you ever stopped to wonder why DSLR’s with large sized sensors are called Full-Frame? I must admit that up until now I hadn’t really questioned it, but while technology and in particular digital cameras can include a bunch of somewhat confusing terms and descriptions, often there is a reason for them. In an interesting new video, Dave McKeegan explains all about the history of 35mm film and why we have ended up with the term “Full Frame”.
Petsbirdsasart-blog.com

Tales of Two Fresh Juvies

It is late on Friday 10 September 2021. I walked 4.4 miles in Central Park with the 200-600GM and the a1. I saw lots of migrant songbirds: American Redstarts, several Northern Parulas, two Bay-breasted Warblers, a few Common Yellowthroats and Black and White Warblers, a Northern Waterthrush, an Ovenbird, and a Red-Eyed Vireo. With the bright sun and heavily leaved trees, photography conditions were horrific at a best. I raised my lens twice and never created a single image. Wherever you are, and whatever you are doing, I hope that you too have a great day.
ElectronicsSolidSmack

Best Nikon Full-frame Cameras for Professionals

Nikon full-frames are divided into the two categories of DSLR and mirrorless. And while the battle between the two is still pretty alive today, both have something to offer. Both have their own strengths, and so as flaws. This includes the size, performance, battery life, and lens compatibility of the cameras.
Electronicspetapixel.com

How to Turn a Magnifying Glass into a Focusable Lens for a Vintage Look

Fotodiox has shared a step-by-step video tutorial on how to turn a simple household magnifying glass into a focusable lens on a mirrorless camera for a unique vintage effect. Although modern cameras are capable of producing tack-sharp results, some photographers and filmmakers might want to turn towards a softer and more imperfect lo-fi look which can be used for creative purposes both for stills and videos, as demonstrated by Sean from Fotodiox in the company’s latest YouTube video.
Electronicscanonwatch.com

Canon Patent: RF 70mm F1.8 STM Lens For EOS R System

A new Thursday, a new Canon patent. Not surprising yet another one for the RF mount. The whole thing was spotted by asobinet.com. Canon patent application 2021-131499 (Japan) discusses optical formulas for what appears to be an RF 70mm f/1.8 STM lens for Canon’s full frame mirrorless system EOS R. From the patent literature:
Electronicscanonwatch.com

More Leaks About The Canon EOS R3 Price, This Time More Reliable

It seems that the previously leaked Europe price for the Canon EOS R3 wasn’t that reliable. A new leak suggests a different price and we think it is more plausible. Always reliable Nokishita tweeted that the Europe price for the Canon EOS R3 might be €6,099. Take this for granted since Nokishita is never wrong.
PhotographyPosted by
Digital Camera World

10 quick questions with Canon portrait photographer Kathryn Chapman

Kathryn Chapman is fascinated by the therapeutic power of photography and how portraiture can improve the way we see ourselves. Through her Face to Face® and Freedom Shoot processes (devised from her journey with depression and anxiety), she connects with clients to produce soulful portraiture that challenges negative self-belief and offers a different perspective – one of self-compassion and acceptance. Last year she was chosen to be part of the 2020 Vision Project and was recently interviewed by Rankin.
Electronicscanonwatch.com

Finally The Real Canon EOS R3 Price In The US: $5999

It took a Japanese rumor mill to end the Canon EOS R3 debacle. The price is $5,999. Period. Always reliable Nokishita tweeted what will be the US price for the upcoming Canon EOS R3. No doubt left since Nokishita never is wrong. Must hurt hard for some well known North-American rumor mill since they didn’t even cite them. That’s how it is.
ElectronicsPosted by
Space.com

DSLR vs Mirrorless Cameras for Astrophotography

Since mirrorless digital cameras first appeared on the scene in the late 2000s, the debate over DSLRs versus mirrorless has been rife in astrophotography. In those early days, professional photographers continued to lean towards the familiarity and grandeur of the DSLR – or ‘Digital Single Lens Reflex’ camera – while casual users and hobbyists opted for the smaller, lightweight mirrorless models.
SoftwarePhoto & Video Tuts+

How to Make a Crystal Effect in Photoshop

Today we'll be looking at how to make a quick and easy crystal texture Photoshop effect using nothing but a handful of Smart Filters! We'll also be creating a dreamy pastel color grade to pair with a gold foil frame design. Want to create a crystal texture Photoshop even quicker?...
Electronicspetapixel.com

A Review of the Fujifilm XF 80mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR Macro Lens

One of my favorite ways to create more interesting photos is to get closer to the subject and fill the frame, eliminating or reducing background distractions. Often, I am unable to get as close as I would like to the subject due to the minimum focusing distance limit of the lens. This is where macro lenses, such as the Fujinon XF 80mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR with their ability to focus when close to the subject, enter the picture (pardon the pun.)

