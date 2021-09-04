March 24, 1961 September 1, 2021 Matthew Duncan passed away on September 1, 2021 at the age of 60. Matthew was born in Texarkana, Texas on March 24, 1961 to Dr. Laurence Lee Duncan and Jean Duncan. He was the youngest of six children. Matthew was preceded in death by his first-born son, Zachary, his father and his mother and his grandparents. He is survived by his beloved son, Daniel Duncan, and his five siblings and their spouses, Lee Duncan, Mec Lacewell and her husband Larry, Scott Duncan and his wife Gladys, Bryan Duncan and his wife Connie and Amy Duncan. He is also survived by five nephews, two nieces and their children. Matthew worked as a self-employed remodel contractor. Matthew was a kind and gentle man who was most proud of his two sons. He loved the outdoors. He loved fishing, hunting, camping, motorcycles and sharing those experiences with his boys. His favorite childhood memories included years spent at Little River Country Club and riding motorcycles with his Dad, brothers and friends. Dogs loved Matthew as much as he loved them. He had a special place in his life for Addy, his most recent pet. A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery at 10:00am on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated by an animal shelter of your choice.