Arlington, TX

CEDRICKA JACKSON

Texarkana Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCedricka Antoinette Jackson, 29, of Arlington, TX died Monday, August 30, 2021, in Dallas, TX. Ms. Jackson was born October 31, 1991, in Pontiac, MI. She was an ICU RN with UT Southwestern. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Richard & Dorothy Jackson; two uncles, Laquiller Jackson and Tracy Jackson; and one aunt, Brenda Thompson. Survivors include her parents, Cedric & Tara Jackson of Arlington, TX; one brother, Jacoby Jackson of Lubbock, TX; one sister, Jazzmin Jackson of Arlington, TX; her grandparents, John & Maggie Jacobs of Texarkana, TX; two uncles, Tyrance (Regina) Jacobs of Texarkana, TX, and Richard Jackson Jr. of Texarkana, AR; three aunts, Trella White of Texarkana, AR, Sherry (James II) Callicutt of Mesquite, TX, and Stephanie Brown of Texarkana, TX; and a host of family and friends. Graveside services are Monday, September 6, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Tommy Darthard, Eulogist. Interment is in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

