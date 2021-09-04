CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texarkana, AR

RAY WEST SR.

Texarkana Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRay Edward West, Sr., 83, of Texarkana, AR passed away September 3, 2021 at his home. Ray was born September 12, 1937 in Boyce, LA. He was veteran of the U. S. Army. He was preceded in death by parents, Emmett and Carrie West; sister, Martha Brown. Survivors include his wife, Gloria West of Texarkana, AR; sons and daughters-in-law, Ray West, Jr. and Karen of Texarkana, AR and Mike and Dana West of Fouke, AR; daughters and son-in-law, Terri and Jack Long of Wake Village, TX and Tina West of Texarkana, AR; brothers and sister-in-law, Charles and Becky West of Little Rock, AR and James West of Texarkana, AR; 7 grandchildren, Rhiannon Roberts, Laci Yelvington, Marley King, Cody West, Cutter West, Mason Upton and Anna West; 8 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild; and a number of nieces and nephews. Services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at East Memorial Chapel - Downtown with Rev. Mark Kennemore officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens under the direction of East Funeral Home - Downtown. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, September 6, 2021 at the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the West family at www.eastfuneralhomes.com or www.facebook.com/eastfuneralhome.

www.texarkanagazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Texarkana, AR
Arkansas State
Arkansas Obituaries
Texarkana, AR
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray West
Person
Rhiannon Roberts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Ar#The U S Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the clash of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. It was a victory that required blood, sweat and in the end a few tears...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Biden to start full day of 9/11 memorial events at Ground Zero

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden planned to visit all three sites of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on Saturday as the nation marked the 20th anniversary of that day. "To the families of the 2,977 people from more than 90 nations killed on September 11, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the thousands more who were injured, America will commemorate you and your loved ones," Biden said in a video released Friday.
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

Vaccine mandates test Biden ties with labor

President Biden ’s strong ties to labor unions could be put to the test by his administration's embrace of vaccine mandates. Biden on Thursday unveiled a much more heavy-handed approach to combating COVID-19 compared to what the administration has favored in the past. In a speech, he scolded vaccine-hesitant and...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

FBI releases declassified 9/11 document after Biden order

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and allegations of Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden. Relatives of the victims had called on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy