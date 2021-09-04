RAY WEST SR.

Ray Edward West, Sr., 83, of Texarkana, AR passed away September 3, 2021 at his home. Ray was born September 12, 1937 in Boyce, LA. He was veteran of the U. S. Army. He was preceded in death by parents, Emmett and Carrie West; sister, Martha Brown. Survivors include his wife, Gloria West of Texarkana, AR; sons and daughters-in-law, Ray West, Jr. and Karen of Texarkana, AR and Mike and Dana West of Fouke, AR; daughters and son-in-law, Terri and Jack Long of Wake Village, TX and Tina West of Texarkana, AR; brothers and sister-in-law, Charles and Becky West of Little Rock, AR and James West of Texarkana, AR; 7 grandchildren, Rhiannon Roberts, Laci Yelvington, Marley King, Cody West, Cutter West, Mason Upton and Anna West; 8 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild; and a number of nieces and nephews. Services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at East Memorial Chapel - Downtown with Rev. Mark Kennemore officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens under the direction of East Funeral Home - Downtown. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, September 6, 2021 at the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the West family at www.eastfuneralhomes.com or www.facebook.com/eastfuneralhome.