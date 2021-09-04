Stella Ruth "Max" Bullington, age 82, of Hooks, Texas, died Friday, September 3, 2021, in a local hospice facility. Mrs. Bullington was born March 13, 1939, in Wells, Texas. She was retired from the Bowie County Appraisal District and was a member of First Baptist Church Hooks. Her hobbies included shopping, interior design and decorating. Max was very outgoing and enjoyed time with girlfriends playing Bunko and other fun things. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Carter Bullington. Survivors include her son, Keith Bullington of Hooks; special friends, Leslie and Paul Kostecky and their children Brenna and Harris; along with numerous other friends. Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Roy Ford officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the funeral on Wednesday.