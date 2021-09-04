CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

JERRELL BAIRD

Texarkana Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerrell Ray Baird, age 85, of Texarkana, Texas, made his way home to the Lord on Friday, September 3, 2021. His life was filled with cherished family and friends. Jerrell was born April 15, 1936, in Redwater, Texas. He enjoyed a long career and retired from Red River Army Depot as a heavy equipment mechanic. Jerrell enjoyed hunting and fishing and could fix anything. He was a jack of all trades. Jerrell was a loving husband, father and brother and was a wonderful "Pop Pop" to his grandchildren. He had a big personality and never met a stranger. He was a member of Buchanan First Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elzy Hurt and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lloyd and Edna Fore. Survivors include his wife of sixty-two years, Pansy Baird; his children, Mike Baird and girlfriend Dawn Clark, Pam Sowell and husband Greg and Doug Baird and wife Alice; five grandchildren, Alicia Guy and husband Zack, Justin Sowell and wife Jessica, Luke Sowell and fiancé Amanda, Kaitlyn Barker and Ali Baird; three great-grandchildren, Daphne Guy, Jackson Sowell, and Dillon Guy; and one sister, Patti Turner and husband Rusty; along with other relatives. Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Monday, September 6, 2021, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Greg Sowell officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 PM Sunday at Chapelwood Funeral Home. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Lori, Alley and Court at Dierksen Hospice and Precision Sitter Services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either agency in Jerrell's honor.

