Crandall and Thornley finish first at Sagebrush Invitational – Cache Valley Daily

Lewis (Louie) Wade Pope, 67 passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021 in St George, Utah surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 16, 1954 in Pocatello, Idaho. He lived his childhood years in Arimo, Idaho during the winter and in Arbon Valley on a dry farm during the summers. He and his brothers and sisters learned the “ins and outs” of dry farming and worked side by side out in the fields with their father. In 1964, his parents sold the ranch and in 1969 purchased the Best Western Crest Motel (Clover Creek Inn) in Montpelier, Idaho. On Louie’s 16th birthday they traveled to Montpelier, Idaho to meet the sellers, Jamie & Bill Stalder. Louie lived with them and learned the motel business while his family made final preparations to make the move to Montpelier. He graduated from Bear Lake High School and attended college at ISU in Pocatello, Idaho. It didn’t take him long to know that he had a desire to own and run his own business, so he returned home and got started with his first business venture, The Montpelier Laundry. He traveled to Fish Haven, Idaho, Garden City, Utah and Afton, Wyoming picking up laundry from the local motels. They also offered personal laundry and dry-cleaning services.