CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Crandall and Thornley finish first at Sagebrush Invitational – Cache Valley Daily

By Cache Valley Daily
kvnutalk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOGAN, Utah – Utah State cross country ushered in the 2021 season with the Sagebrush Invitational on Saturday at the Steve & Dona Reeder Cross Country Course. Senior Mark Crandall led the men’s side in the 7K, while freshman Emma Thornley paced the women in the 5K. “We wanted to...

kvnutalk.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
Logan, UT
Sports
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
City
Logan, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track Field#Sagebrush#Cache Valley Daily#Usu#Aggies#Instagram#Sagebrush#Utah State Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Utah Stateusustatesman.com

Offensive surge propels Aggies to 48-24 win over North Dakota

The Aggie offense shined as Utah State defeated North Dakota 48 to 24 at Maverick Stadium in their season home opener on Friday night. Starting quarterback, Logan Bonner, had an exceptional night. He set a career-high for passing yards with 315 yards and tied his career-high for touchdown passes with four. This seems to indicate Utah State has settled their quarterback debate. Bonner led the majority of drives for the Aggies. Andrew Peasley did get in a few times during the game and scored on a 59-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Utah Statekfgo.com

Hawks Challenge Early but Aggies Win the Night

LOGAN, Utah (UND Athletics)– The University of North Dakota got off to a hot start in its first FBS game since 2018, scoring 21 points in the first quarter against host Utah State (2-0). However, UND (1-1) could not establish its run game and build momentum as the Aggies outscored the Fighting Hawks 21-3 in the second half to win its home-opener, 42-24. “Utah State will challenge you. You really got to be focused against a team like that and we made some mistakes,” said Head Coach Bubba Schweigert. “In the second half we just didn’t get any momentum. They had it most of the half, and we got a couple of stops and forced them to kick a field goal, but other than that we just didn’t have any momentum.”
Logan, UTkvnutalk

Darrel James Winningham – Cache Valley Daily

December 21, 1931- August 26, 2021 (age 89) Darrel James Winningham December 21, 1931- August 26, 2021. Darrel was born in Medford, Oregon. He grew up in logging camps and then worked at a logging camp during his early years. He later settled in Yreka, CA and was a delivery driver for CalGas, drove for Stage (a commuter bus line), ran his own yard business, and then later worked in the sawmill. He married Joan MacWilliams in 1982 and they moved to Phoenix, Arizona until they retired to “full-time RV”. They loved RV’ing and traveling throughout the western states. In 2011 they parked the RV and settled in Logan, UT. Darrel loved to fish, hunt, sing and play his harmonicas.
San Francisco, CAusfdons.com

Women Finish First, Men Finish Sixth at USF Invitational

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Returning to their home course for the first time since 2019, the University of San Francisco men's and women's cross country teams excelled in their first meet of the 2021 season on Saturday at Golden Gate Park. Overall, the women finished first out of twelve teams...
Logan, UTkvnutalk

Marci Moulton Goddard – Cache Valley Daily

Marci Moulton Goddard returned to the open arms of our loving Heavenly Father on August 30, 2021, after a 2-year battle with the beast known as cancer. She was victorious in the fight because, despite the aches and excruciating pains her body brought her, she remained optimistic, happy, and faithful. Even on her hardest days she would be found serving others. During the last hours of the fight, when asked how she was doing, her reply was, “Fantastic!”
Smithfield, UTkvnutalk

Deyanira Zujeith Martinez Michener – Cache Valley Daily

Deyanira Zujeith (Martinez) Michener, age 41, left this world for her heavenly home on August 22, 2021. She leaves behind her loving husband John Michener and their three children — Ethan, Emma, and Elianna. Deya was born on October 16, 1979, in San Antonio, Texas, to Hector Hugo Martinez and...
Iowa StateIowa State Daily

Cyclones finish in first at Hawkeye Invitational

The Iowa State women’s cross country team competed in the first meet of the season in Iowa City at the Hawkeye invitational on Friday and walked away with a win. The invitational was held at the Ashton Cross Country Course, with 117 runners and 12 teams for the meet. The Cyclones finished in first place, starting off their season strong, 1-0.
Salt Lake City, UTkslsports.com

Weber State Announces 2021-22 Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Weber State athletics announced the upcoming non-conference schedule for the Wildcats’ men’s basketball program. The Wildcats revealed the non-conference slate for the 2021-22 season on Thursday, September 9. Weber State will begin its regular season schedule against Western Colorado on November 9. Following the season-opener,...
Obituarieskvnutalk

Lewis (Louie) Wade Pope – Cache Valley Daily

Lewis (Louie) Wade Pope, 67 passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021 in St George, Utah surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 16, 1954 in Pocatello, Idaho. He lived his childhood years in Arimo, Idaho during the winter and in Arbon Valley on a dry farm during the summers. He and his brothers and sisters learned the “ins and outs” of dry farming and worked side by side out in the fields with their father. In 1964, his parents sold the ranch and in 1969 purchased the Best Western Crest Motel (Clover Creek Inn) in Montpelier, Idaho. On Louie’s 16th birthday they traveled to Montpelier, Idaho to meet the sellers, Jamie & Bill Stalder. Louie lived with them and learned the motel business while his family made final preparations to make the move to Montpelier. He graduated from Bear Lake High School and attended college at ISU in Pocatello, Idaho. It didn’t take him long to know that he had a desire to own and run his own business, so he returned home and got started with his first business venture, The Montpelier Laundry. He traveled to Fish Haven, Idaho, Garden City, Utah and Afton, Wyoming picking up laundry from the local motels. They also offered personal laundry and dry-cleaning services.
Utah Stateksl.com

Utah State's win was historic, but Aggies can't celebrate with North Dakota up next

Utah State wide receiver Savon Scarver carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. (Young Kwak, Associated Press) — LOGAN — Utah State football pulled off the unlikely upset on Saturday night,defeating Washington State 26-23. Here's a glance at the significance of the victory, and a look ahead to the North Dakota game Friday night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy