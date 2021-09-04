CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroke: On-the-job training helps woman save her husband

Sun-Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Troy Keister woke up sweating profusely, confused and slurring his speech out of the blue one morning, Jayme Yeoman-Keister knew she needed to call 911 immediately. She believed he had had a stroke, and credits working at Geisinger Encompass Health for her ability to recognize those symptoms, among others. That recognitions saved her husband’s life. “At about 7:30 in the morning when my husband and I woke up, I went downstairs to start coffee. He’s usually right behind me,” Yeoman-Keister said. “I see a text message that says, ‘Come here.’ I knew something must have been wrong.” When Yeoman-Keister went upstairs to check on her husband, she found him lying in bed. He was sweating, unable to move his legs and was experiencing confusion and slurred speech. “I knew it was something serious,” said Yeoman-Keister. She briefly left the room to find their four kids, so they could try to get help. By the time she got back, her husband’s symptoms had worsened. “I got back to the bathroom, he was laying down, soaked, skin very pale, and he was still getting sick.

Amomama

29-Year-Old Woman Born with No Womb Welcomes Her First Baby

Against all odds, a determined woman going into her 30's and without any womb eventually became a mother. She is besotted with her beautiful and phenomenal newborn. At only 16, a currently 29-year-old Niomi Allan from North Lanarkshire, Scotland, was told she would never be able to have a baby. Yet now, the new mother cradles her baby girl Eliana Katie.
Family RelationshipsFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Healthier Together: Helping families with loved ones in recovery

Addiction and recovery is something that affects an entire family. Often, we focus on helping the individual, but experts say there are ways to help an entire family heal. Dr. Amy Khan, Executive Medical Director for Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah says, “It turns out 1 in 12 Americans suffers from a substance use disorder. What that means is that everybody knows someone who has a substance use disorder.”
West Richland, WAnbcrightnow.com

West Richland Woman Meets Donor Who Saved Her Life

WEST RICHLAND, WA- Tia Jensen had been battling leukemia since 2018. To beat it, she needed a bone marrow transplant. "The transplant was going to be my only chance at surviving this leukemia. I did not have any matches in my family. And so we were put into the registry through be the match to see if there was a match anywhere in the world who might be able to save me," said Jensen.
New Castle, PATimes News

Woman credits vaccine with saving her life

MaryAnne Gavrile posts daily updates on Facebook about her meetings, plans or what’s for dinner. The upbeat posts are usually accompanied by a funny photo or meme. On Aug. 14, however, Gavrile updated her friends that she’d been feeling unwell, dizzy and achy the last week so she was told by her doctor to get a COVID-19 test. It came back positive, despite having been inoculated months earlier with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
HealthWest Central Tribune

Health Fusion: Peanuts and your risk of stroke

The researchers also found that eating peanuts reduced the risk of cardiovascular disease for people in the study. But the legume did not lower the risk of hemorrhagic stroke, which happens when a blood vessel in the brain breaks and bleeds out. “The beneficial effect of peanut consumption on risk...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

CBS4 Investigates: Miami Hospital Nurse Posts Disturbing Photos, Captions Of NICU Baby On Social Media

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Jackson Health System employee is on administrative leave following disturbing posts on social media that appear to mock a baby in the neonatal intensive care unit. Out of respect for the baby and the baby’s family, CBS4 has decided not to share the pictures in their entirety. Instead, the photos have been cropped to show only the captions: The first read, “My night was going great then boom!” (Courtesy of CBS4 News Viewer) The other read, “Your intestines posed (sic) to be inside not outside baby” and is followed up with “#gastroschisis.” (Courtesy of CBS4 News Viewer) Gastroschisis is a birth defect...
Family Relationshipsparentherald.com

Heartbroken Childless Couple Return Adopted Daughter as Birth Parents Changed Minds

A childless couple from Virginia was left heartbroken after they were forced to return their adopted daughter to her biological parents because they changed their minds. Chris and Sarah Howell have been having a hard time conceiving a baby, so they turned to adoption to fulfill their dreams of having a family. Sarah relayed that they were thrilled to be matched with a newborn and enjoyed their new baby for five days when an unexpected call broke her heart.

