Stroke: On-the-job training helps woman save her husband

When Troy Keister woke up sweating profusely, confused and slurring his speech out of the blue one morning, Jayme Yeoman-Keister knew she needed to call 911 immediately. She believed he had had a stroke, and credits working at Geisinger Encompass Health for her ability to recognize those symptoms, among others. That recognitions saved her husband’s life. “At about 7:30 in the morning when my husband and I woke up, I went downstairs to start coffee. He’s usually right behind me,” Yeoman-Keister said. “I see a text message that says, ‘Come here.’ I knew something must have been wrong.” When Yeoman-Keister went upstairs to check on her husband, she found him lying in bed. He was sweating, unable to move his legs and was experiencing confusion and slurred speech. “I knew it was something serious,” said Yeoman-Keister. She briefly left the room to find their four kids, so they could try to get help. By the time she got back, her husband’s symptoms had worsened. “I got back to the bathroom, he was laying down, soaked, skin very pale, and he was still getting sick.