EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook
EUR/JPY rose further to as high as 130.73 last week, but formed a temporary top there a retreated. Initial bias is neutral this week for some consolidations first. Breach of 130.54 resistance argues that corrective fall from 134.11 has completed at 127.91 already. Hence, further rise is now in favor as long as 129.14 support holds. Break of 130.73 will resume the rebound from 127.91 to 132.68 resistance next. However, break of 129.14 will dampen this bullish view and bring retest of 127.91 low instead.www.actionforex.com
