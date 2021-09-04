AUD/USD Weekly Outlook
AUD/USD’s rise from 0.7105 accelerated to as high as 0.7477 last week. The break of 0.7425 resistance suggests that whole correction from 0.8006 has completed at 0.7105 already, just above 0.6991/7051 support zone. Initial bias stays on the upside this week for 0.7530 support turned resistance first. Sustained break there will bring retest of 0.8006 high. On the downside, break of 0.7354 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first.www.actionforex.com
