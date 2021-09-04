CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

Cover picture for the articleEUR/GBP edged higher to 0.8601 last week but quickly lost momentum again. Initial bias is neutral this week first. Another rise is in favor as long as 0.8541 support holds. On the upside, above 0.8601 will resume the rebound from 0.8558 to 0.8668 resistance. Firm break there will be a strong sign of near term bullish reversal at least. On the downside, however, break of 0.8541 support will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.8448 low instead.

