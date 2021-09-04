EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

GBP/USD tightens its range but is lacking a clear direction. PM likely to face backlash as he attempts to raise National Insurance to pay for pandemic spending. Once again GBP/USD is struggling to stay above 1.3880 after a rather disappointing jobs data in the US last week allowed the pair to pick up some momentum after some extended weakness over the two weeks prior. The pair has started to see tighter swings but the short-term direction is still unclear, with support and resistance both playing a key role over the last few weeks. The aim for buyers will be to regain the 1.40 mark but there are some tough areas to crack along the way, starting with the 200-day and 100-day SMAs, which are converging between 1.3880 and 1.3920.