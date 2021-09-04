Everton 0-4 Manchester City: Title contenders get their WSL season off to the perfect start as captain Steph Houghton rounds off the scoring with a superb free kick... while Toni Duggan makes a long-awaited return for the Toffees

Manchester City kick off their WSL campaign, hoping to dislodge champions Chelsea and claim their second league title. The blues agonisingly missed out on the WSL title last season by just two points, and the blue girls will be looking to go one better this season. And following a 1-1 draw at Real Madrid in the Champions League qualifying stage, where City conceded a late goal, Gareth Taylor’s girls will want to get their season off to the ideal start at Everton on Saturday.