Everton 0-4 Manchester City: Title contenders get their WSL season off to the perfect start as captain Steph Houghton rounds off the scoring with a superb free kick... while Toni Duggan makes a long-awaited return for the Toffees
Manchester City wasted little time in staking their claim as Women's Super League title contenders after comfortably dispatching Everton at Goodison Park. A first-half blitz saw City score three times in just 12 minutes as last season's WSL runners up swarmed all over a new-look Everton, boasting nine new summer signings.www.chatsports.com
