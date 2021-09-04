CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everton 0-4 Manchester City: Title contenders get their WSL season off to the perfect start as captain Steph Houghton rounds off the scoring with a superb free kick... while Toni Duggan makes a long-awaited return for the Toffees

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City wasted little time in staking their claim as Women's Super League title contenders after comfortably dispatching Everton at Goodison Park. A first-half blitz saw City score three times in just 12 minutes as last season's WSL runners up swarmed all over a new-look Everton, boasting nine new summer signings.

Steph Houghton
Khadija Shaw
Toni Duggan
Vicky Losada
Janine Beckie
#Manchester City#Free Kick#Wsl#Women
SportsTelegraph

10 fitness tips from England women’s football captain Steph Houghton

As an all-action footballer, with more than 120 caps for England and over 80 appearances for Manchester City, Steph Houghton boasts a diverse range of physical qualities, from cardiovascular fitness to explosive power. “You need a bit of everything,” explains the 33-year-old defender. “You’ve got to have good aerobic endurance and good anaerobic endurance; you’ve got to be strong, you’ve got to be powerful, and you’ve got to be robust because of the amount of games that we play.”
Tottenham 1-0 Watford: Son Heung-min's free-kick fools everyone to send Spurs TOP of the Premier League with their third straight victory... as Harry Kane starts his first top-flight game since missing out on move to Manchester City

The rewards are limited in August but Tottenham supporters will savour the sight of a Premier League table showing them at the summit and Arsenal rock bottom. It is only three games into the new season, of course, but they beat Watford to maintain their 100 per cent record. All...
Manchester United kick off Women's Super League season with win over Reading

Manchester United got their FA Women's Super League season off to a flying start with a 2-0 win over Reading thanks to a goal in each half from Kirsty Hanson and Ona Batlle. Hanson got the first goal of the season six minutes before the break as Ella Toone picked her out with a superb pass and she slotted the ball home to put United in front to the delight of the 2,000-strong home crowd.
Manchester United 2-0 Reading: Red Devils kick-start Women's Super League season with a victory as Kirsty Hanson and Ona Batlle goals give new manager Marc Skinner perfect start in front of the Sky Sports cameras

Manchester United beat Reading 2-0 as the 2021-2022 Women's Super League season kicked off in front of the Sky Sports cameras. The Red Devils, who finished fourth last term, are looking to challenge for a place in the Champions League and got off to the perfect start under new manager Marc Skinner.
Soccer-Chelsea the team to beat as WSL kicks off

LONDON (Reuters) – Chelsea will have a target on their backs after blazing a trail to a second successive Women’s Super League title last term, and a rejuvenated Arsenal will be the first side to put them to the test when the league gets underway this weekend. They will not...
WSL Season Preview - Manchester City Women Aim For Glory

Manchester City kick off their WSL campaign, hoping to dislodge champions Chelsea and claim their second league title. The blues agonisingly missed out on the WSL title last season by just two points, and the blue girls will be looking to go one better this season. And following a 1-1 draw at Real Madrid in the Champions League qualifying stage, where City conceded a late goal, Gareth Taylor’s girls will want to get their season off to the ideal start at Everton on Saturday.
FA WSL Recap: Everton 0–4 Manchester City | Toffees routed in season opener

Everton Women started off their promising new season with a deflating result at Goodison Park. Last year’s league runners-up Manchester City were the visitors and showed that the gap between the Toffees and top four was still a significant barrier for Willie Kirk and his side to overcome. With nine new faces to integrate, it will take some time for his vision for this Everton team to materialize.
Everton 0-4 Man City: New signings impress as City hammer Everton

Goals from summer signings Vicky Losada and Khadija Shaw helped Manchester City make the perfect start to their Women's Super League campaign at Everton. Ex-Barcelona player Losada side-footed in superbly before Janine Beckie fired City's second following a driving run. Shaw tapped in a third from close range with Steph...
Women's Super League: Everton given reality check by free-scoring Manchester City

Manchester City head coach Gareth Taylor was “pleasantly surprised” as his team enjoyed a dream start to their Women’s Super League title bid, dismantling Everton at Goodison Park in the first domestic English women’s football match to be broadcast live on network television. Barcelona’s Champions League-winning captain Vicky Losada and...
Everton Women 0-4 Man City Women: Khadija Shaw scores debut goal as Gareth Taylor's side cruise to opening victory

Manchester City Women got their Women's Super League title charge off to the perfect start as they stormed to a 4-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park. Gareth Taylor's side - who have finished as runners-up in each of the past four seasons - broke the deadlock when debutante Vicky Losada fired in off the post (26) before Janine Beckie doubled the lead 10 minutes later.
Conmebol chaos, Bale beats Belarus and the WSL kicks off – Football Weekly

Max Rushden is joined by John Brewin, Ben Fisher, Mark Langdon and Suzy Wrack to discuss wins for England, Scotland and Wales, Brazil v Argentina being abandoned and the opening weekend of the WSL. Rate, review, share on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Audioboom, Mixcloud, Acast and Stitcher, and join the conversation...
Everton v Burnley: Who makes your Toffees team?

Everton host Burnley in the fourth round of Premier League fixtures on Monday, but who will make it into Rafa Benitez's starting XI?. You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier League game throughout the campaign. It's up to you...
FC Barcelona president insists Super League is still alive

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta has insisted that the Super League project is still alive, despite the withdrawal earlier this year of the majority of founding clubs. The Catalans, along with Real Madrid and Juventus are the only three clubs remaining in the seemingly doomed breakaway competition, which was announced in April with 12 founding clubs.

