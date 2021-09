Stop for a minute and consider how good of a run the University of Wisconsin football team has had at the inside linebacker position. Here are the combinations in the middle since the Badgers switched to a 3-4 defense leading into the 2013 campaign: Chris Borland and Conor O’Neill that season; Derek Landisch and Marcus Trotter the next; T.J. Edwards and Chris Orr in 2015; Edwards and Jack Cichy the following year; Edwards and Ryan Connelly in 2017 and ’18; Orr and Jack Sanborn two seasons ago, followed by Sanborn and Leo Chenal in 2020.