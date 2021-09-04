Wisconsin Game Today: Wisconsin vs Penn St. injury report, schedule, live Stream, TV channel and betting preview for Week 1 game

2020 Record 4-5 4-3 Head Coaches James Franklin (84-43, 60-28 with Penn State) Paul Chryst (75-38, 56-19 with Wisconsin) Clifford's first chance to put a very shaky 2020 behind him comes against one of the best defensive back rooms in the conference. We'll get our first full glimpse of how Clifford operates in Mike Yurcich's scheme, and find out if he is able to make the necessary plays while avoiding any of the egregious mistakes that plagued him early in the 2020 season. A strong opening series will go a long way to setting the tone for the offense the rest of the way.