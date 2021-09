Scotland take on Moldova on Saturday evening as both nations continue their bids to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.The Group F tie will take place at Hampden Park in Glasgow, and as the qualification process reaches its halfway mark, both sides are in need of a win.Scotland, following their 2-0 loss to Denmark in Copenhagen on Wednesday, are fourth in the group with five points from four games. Meanwhile, Moldova were beaten 2-0 by Austria this week, leaving them bottom of the group on just one point.Here’s everything you need to know about the World Cup qualifying...