Cyberpunk 2077 build classes explained: Netrunner, Solo, and Techie

In today's Daily Fix, CD Projekt have hired a few prominent Cyberpunk 2077 modders to work on "various projects related to the Cyberpunk 2077 backend and the game's modding support." Cyberpunk has gotten some significant updates and patches since it's much-maligned launch last year. If you somehow forgot, the game was in such a bad way on the PlayStation side, that Sony pulled the game from the PS Store for 6 months. The console version of the game has largely improved since then, and the PC version remains the best way to experience it (provided you have the right rig), but this news that modders are working on the game in an official capacity is welcoming. Here's to hoping that CDPR is listening to what fans want in the game and are working toward more active engagement with the community. In other news, David Brevik, the game designer who basically co-created the Diablo franchise, has no plans to play the upcoming Diablo 2: Resurrected. The game is a remaster of Brevik's Diablo 2, but while you'd think the original designer would be curious how a remaster of his game would look and play, Brevik is staying far away from Diablo and Blizzard Entertainment. Blizzard is currently mired in a lawsuit filed by the State of California, alleging sexual harassment and other violations at the Blizzard workplace. Many other stories from current and former employees have since surfaced, leading to a walkout demonstration by employees and many other resignations. And in more lighthearted news, Twitter user Siberian_644 used a Google Algorithm to recreate Street Fighter characters in a more photo realistic manner...and they look...great? Really you should take a look for yourself. It's your Daily Fix!