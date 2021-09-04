CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

THE MAN IN THE GRAY FLANNEL SUIT (1956)

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

THE MAN IN THE GRAY FLANNEL SUIT (1956) Saturday, September 4 at 4 p.m. Stars: Gregory Peck, Jennifer Jones & Fredric March. An ex-soldier faces ethical questions as he tries to earn enough to support his wife and children. On-line ticket sales close at midnight the night before the show....

grapevine.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
63K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregory Peck
Person
Jennifer Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flannel#Ticket Sales#Nunnally#The Palace Box Office#Grapevine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Coppell, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Sip & Stroll’s return reinvigorates local art scene

As the late-afternoon sunlight filtered through the trees behind the Coppell Senior and Community Center on Thursday, the Coppell Community Orchestra set the tone for the evening with an idyllic rendition of “Wildest Dreams” by Taylor Swift. The orchestra was the first of many performances along the route of the...
Celebritiescentralrecorder.com

Winona Ryder Gets Banned From Drew Barrymore’s Show

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports Drew Barrymore doesn’t want Winona Ryder to ever come on her show. According to the tabloid’s “sources,” the actresses have had a long-standing rivalry that began in the early ’90s when they were pursuing many of the same roles. “They both were...
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Carrie Underwood celebrates big family news with adorable video

Carrie Underwood shared the most adorable picture of her son Isaiah on Thursday, celebrating his baseball debut. The country music star, who is married to former hockey player Mike Fisher, shared the sweet snap of her six-year-old son, admitting she found the match more nerve-wracking than watching her husband play professional sports.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Chaka Khan on Her Shoe Obsession, Matching With Her Daughter, and Her Love of Horror Shows

Just mere seconds before the Coach spring 2022 presentation began at New York Fashion Week yesterday, a glamorous figure in a sheer black dress with big, bright fuchsia hair sauntered in, flanked by security and earpiece-clad PR people. Heads in the front row instantly swiveled and were transfixed. “Who is that?” someone whispered behind me. It was the true diva: Chaka Khan.
Longview, WALongview Daily News

Longview native Brian Thompson appearing in star-studded Shakespeare film

Brian Thompson can more or less count his major auditions on one hand. He played a lead villain in the Sylvester Stallone action film “Cobra” and a supporting villain in “The Three Amigos.” On the television side, he’s likely best known for a recurring alien role on “The X-Files” or for popping up across multiple Star Trek series.
Workoutsfourstatesliving.com

Jessica Gray

While Jessica Gray loves the connections that she has built while doing hair for the past 13 years, she felt led to branch out so she cut her time back in the salon and bought Texarkana Yoga. Never in a million years did Jessica think that God would lead her to this position, but she is so grateful to be the one to fill the previous owners’ shoes. She explains, “Teaching yoga is not only fun but very rewarding. I love to love, and the studio allows me to do just that. Texarkana Yoga has been special to me, along with many others, for several years.”
Relationshipsaskapril.com

How To Be Mysterious (19 Ways To Be Mysterious To A Man)

Bede Jarret once said, “The mysterious is always attractive. People will always follow a veil”. There is a certain delight that comes with the unusual. Humans, especially men, like the unattainable; they are curious and like what they do not fully understand. People love the process of learning about the...
Moviescrossroadstoday.com

Jamie Lee Curtis receives Golden Lion at Venice International Film Festival

Jamie Lee Curtis has received a Lifetime Achievement award at the Venice International Film Festival. The 62-year-old actress was honoured with the prestigious Golden Lion accolade – which is given to those who have made an important contribution to the world of cinema – on Wednesday (08.09.21) evening ahead of the premiere of her upcoming movie ‘Halloween Kills’, for which she donned a red cheetah print Dolce & Gabbana dress and matching face covering.
EntertainmentPosted by
DFW Community News

Inclusion is Magical at the Eisemann Center

Many people gathered at the Eisemann Center for Inclusion is Magical, an inaugural event showcasing the art and the performances of those in the autistic community. The event included a Hack-A-Thon where working professional such as therapists, technology company leaders, HR professionals and people with autism and their families talked about solutions to problems facing the autistic community. There was also a magic show at the Eisemann Center.
Broadway, OHCleveland Scene

On Broadway

For anyone who loves theater, this contemporary history of Broadway is a pure joy! As audiences prepare for the return of live theater after an unprecedented absence of 18 months, an all-star cast tells the inside story of the last time Broadway came back from the brink. On Broadway shows how this revival helped save New York City, thanks to innovative work, a new attention to inclusion, and the sometimes uneasy balance between art and commerce. Interviews with legends of the stage and screen, including Hugh Jackman, Helen Mirren, Christine Baranski, August Wilson, James Corden, Alec Baldwin, John Lithgow, Viola Davis, and Ian McKellen take us behind the scenes of Broadway’s most groundbreaking and beloved shows, from A Chorus Line to Hamilton. Archival clips of iconic performances by Lin Manuel Miranda, Patti Lupone, Bernadette Peters, James Earl Jones and Mandy Patinkin punctuate this hurly-burly ride through the main street of American show business. Now that New York City is facing an uncertain path forward in its recovery from a devastating pandemic, this documentary from Academy Award®-nominated director Oren Jacoby and the producers of RBG shows how Broadway led the way in the city’s last great rebirth and provides a model of how it can come back again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy