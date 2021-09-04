CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susan Tompor: Why you can't ignore the hackers and data breaches, like one at T-Mobile

 7 days ago

Given all the stressors of late — flooded basements, job insecurity, the ongoing pandemic, fears that the delta variant will cause more havoc ahead — I'd daresay many people aren't worrying a lot about data breaches and ID theft. But the crooks aren't giving up. T-Mobile confirmed last week that...

www.gmtoday.com

Related
Cell Phoneskomando.com

Was your info exposed in the latest mobile breach? Here’s how to get free identity theft protection

When a data breach exposes the personal information of millions of users, it raises some serious alarms. Unfortunately, that is exactly where T-Mobile recently found itself. It was revealed that a hacker managed to gain access to T-Mobile’s data servers and make off with millions of people’s personal data. The unknown hacker has since been trying to sell the data on the Dark Web for as much as $270,000 worth of Bitcoin.
TechnologyCNET

T-Mobile data breach 2021: Here's what it means for securing your data

The alleged hacker behind T-Mobile's latest cyberattack has spoken out about the August hack. The breach includes names, driver's license numbers, Social Security numbers and device identification (IMEI and IMSI) numbers for subscribers, former customers and even prospective customers. The wireless carrier is reportedly facing three lawsuits that stem from the breach.
Cell Phonescybersecdn.com

T-Mobile Breach Affects Nearly All US Customers

T-Mobile, a self-proclaimed leader in 5G, is a CyberHoot worst of the worst for cybersecurity breaches. While preparing this article on the latest 54 million subscriber breach, we found no less than 4 other breaches over the last seven years. In 2015, 15 million social security numbers and addresses of subscribers were stolen. In 2018, 2 million subscribers had personal information compromised. In 2019 they had exposed 1 million subscriber’s personal information. Lastly, in 2020, they had a breach that compromised 200,000 subscribers. Now we find out everything they ever collected was stolen. They clearly are not learning from their mistakes. The 2021 breach includes current, former, and prospective T-Mobile customers; including customers of Metro by T-Mobile. That means almost anyone who’s given their information to T-Mobile could be affected.
TechnologyCNET

T-Mobile hacker claims responsibility for breach. Here's how to protect your data

The alleged hacker behind T-Mobile's latest cyberattack has spoken out about the August hack. The breach includes names, driver's license numbers, Social Security numbers and device identification (IMEI and IMSI) numbers for subscribers, former customers and even prospective customers who may have been interested in T-Mobile service. Metro by T-Mobile may be impacted, too.
Technologywmleader.com

T-Mobile CEO calls massive data breach ‘humbling’

A recent T-Mobile data breach coughed up the information of more than 50 million people, including some who aren’t current customers or never were. The 21-year-old hacker who says they’re responsible for the attack already did an interview with the Wall Street Journal calling its security “awful,” and now CEO Mike Sievert is speaking out.
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

Data breach at T-Mobile US: Hacker exploited devastating security hole

A hacker has claimed responsibility for the latest break into T-Mobile US’s servers, in which over 50 million customer data was stolen. The system made it easy for him, explained John Binns. For example, he was able to crack the defense mechanisms of the US Telecom subsidiary after discovering an unprotected router on the Internet. To do this, he simply searched T-Mobile’s well-known Internet address for vulnerabilities using a publicly accessible tool.
TechnologyCNET

T-Mobile's August breach: 4 ways to secure your data after a cyberattack

T-Mobile is still investigating its massive data breach from earlier this month, which affected over 54 million people. The breach includes names, driver's license numbers, Social Security numbers and device identification (IMEI and IMSI) numbers for subscribers, former customers and prospective customers who may have been interested in T-Mobile service at one point. The breach includes customers of Metro by T-Mobile, too. That means almost anyone who's given their information to T-Mobile could be affected.
TechnologyPosted by
Daily Herald

T-Mobile CEO says "truly sorry" for hack of 50M users' data

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- T-Mobile says it has notified nearly all of the millions of customers whose personal data was stolen and that it is 'œtruly sorry' for the breach. CEO Mike Sievert said in a written statement Friday that the company spends lots of effort to try to stay ahead of criminal hackers 'œbut we didn't live up to the expectations we have for ourselves to protect our customers. Knowing that we failed to prevent this exposure is one of the hardest parts of this event.'
Technologycybersecdn.com

T-Mobile hacker used brute force attack to steal customers’ data

A 21-year-old US citizen named John Binns has claimed responsibility for the T-Mobile data breach and labeled the carrier’s “security is awful.”. Earlier this month, T-Mobile suffered a data breach in which a hacker claimed to steal the personal data of 100 million customers. Although the company acknowledged the breach yet claimed that the incident affected 40 million customers.
TechnologyCNET

T-Mobile hack: Here's what we know about the massive data breach

More than 54 million people are at risk of identity theft and other cybercrimes, after a massive data breach at T-Mobile exposed some of the most sensitive personal information the carrier had about its customers. The stolen data, which came from the wireless provider's databases of current, former and prospective...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

T-Mobile hacker slams company security as 'awful'

The hacker reportedly behind the recent T-Mobile data breach has revealed his identity in a new interview in which he said the US telecom has 'awful' security. As first reported by The Wall Street Journal, 21-year-old American hacker John Binns who now lives in Turkey told the news outlet that he was responsible for hacking T-Mobile and provided evidence showing how he could access user accounts on the company's systems.

