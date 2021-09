Lineups are out for the United States’ massive World Cup Qualifier against Honduras in San Pedro Sula tonight. Let’s go!. For Robinson, it’s no surprise. He’s been one of, if not the best and most consistent USMNT player across the two disappointing draws played so far during the current international break. I, for one, have every bit of confidence that he will continue his good form even in one of the most difficult places to play in CONCACAF.