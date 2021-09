Following a month-long summer hiatus, fans were once again able to take a little time to enjoy The View this week. The popular ABC daytime show returned on Tuesday with a few surprises in store for fans. For one, Tuesday's episode marked the first time since March of 2020 that Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin were together in-person at the ABC studio. What's more, following Meghan McCain's departure from the show at the end of last season, the network has since decided to feature a rotating roster of celebrity and conservative guest hosts.