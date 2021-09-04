Vin Diesel May Have Revealed the Title of ‘Fast & Furious 10’
Fast & Furious is (supposedly) nearing the end of the road, with the upcoming Fast & Furious 10 and Fast & Furious 11. (Some sites describe them as one big two-part movie, like the final Harry Potters, but c’mon; a big two-part movie is really just two movies, let’s not pretend it’s not.) The films will be directed by Justin Lin and star the usual assortment of hot-rodding heroes, led by Vin Diesel, the franchise’s stalwart lead from the beginning. Production is set to begin in a few months.943litefm.com
