Vin Diesel May Have Revealed the Title of ‘Fast & Furious 10’

Is there anything worse than a quarrel in the family, indeed in the family? Well, actually yes: global warming, wars, world hunger, the inevitable next pandemic … but if we exclude everything related to the apocalypse, is there anything worse than a fight in the family? Ask the fandom of Fast & Furious and he will answer you in chorus “no!”: the Family is a safe place (jumps into the void and various stunts aside) and when two members quarrel for futile reasons, they sulk each other, break off the peace and don’t talk to each other anymore it’s not just the two of them who suffer from it, but all of us. We imagine it is clear what we are talking about but for completeness of information the reference is to the fact that at a certain point in Fast & Furious Dwayne Johnson made his triumphal entry, and that within a couple of films he and Vin Diesel began to scorn, squabble over Instagram, and ultimately break off relationships forever.