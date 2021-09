Kyle Larson admitted he pulled a video game move in the final corners at Darlington Raceway to try and grab the race win from Denny Hamlin in the Southern 500. “Basically,” Larson said. “I was stuck at gap behind him for the last 15 laps or so and wasn’t going to get to his bumper, or I wasn’t going to be able to run the bottom and get to his inside and race him that way, so decided I would try and wall ride and see what would happen.