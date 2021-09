COLDWELL BANKER RESORT REALTY NAMES JULY and AUGUST TOP PRODUCERS. Coldwell Banker Resort Realty is pleased to announce the firm’s top producers for the months of July and August. For the Rehoboth branch the top July listing agent was Skip Faust. The top July selling agent and top July overall agent was Beth Dorman. For August, the top selling and top listing agent was Nitan Soni. The top August overall agent was Skip Faust. For the Lewes branch for the month of July the top listing agent was Amy Stiefel-Fresh, the top selling agent was Edith Chilelli and top overall agent was Sarah Russ. For the month of August, the top listing agent was Amy Stiefel-Fresh, the top selling agent was Jeff Gibson and the top overall agent was the Julie Gritton Team.