CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Djokovic lets emotions show at US Open; No. 1 Barty loses

By Kristen Pflum
foxlexington.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic did not seek to keep his thoughts to himself on court Saturday, the way he mostly did through his first two U.S. Open matches. Instead, he let it all out, slapping his chest or sneering with a fist raised to celebrate success, pointing to his ear to ask the crowd for noise.

foxlexington.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Rod Laver
Person
Steffi Graf
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#U S Open#Ap#Wimbledon#American#South African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Daily Herald

US Open Lookahead: Djokovic, Zverev again in a semifinal

NEW YORK -- LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY. Novak Djokovic's bid for an Olympic gold medal was stopped in the semifinals in Tokyo by Alexander Zverev. Now it's Zverev again who can end the top-seeded Djokovic's quest for the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since Rod Laver in 1969. They meet in the second semifinal Friday, after No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev faces No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime, the first Canadian to make the U.S. Open men's semifinals. Zverev rallied from a set down to beat Djokovic in Tokyo, then went on to win the gold medal for Germany. Seeded fourth in Flushing Meadows, Zverev has won 16 straight matches since Auger-Aliassime beat him at Wimbledon. Djokovic won the championship there for his 20th Grand Slam title, tying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most by a men's player. With a victory Friday, Djokovic will tie another Federer record with his 31st appearance in a Grand Slam final. Medvedev is trying to return to the U.S. Open final, where he lost to Nadal in 2019. The Russian was beaten in straight sets by eventual champion Dominic Thiem last year in the semifinals. The men's doubles final and the women's doubles semifinals are also on Friday's schedule.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic: 'Their dominance on the tour have made me...'

It doesn't matter if the starts are better or not so much, as the final stages of the Majors tournaments approach, Novak Djokovic knows that it is time to put your foot on the accelerator. And the Serbian will play this Monday the Round of 16 of a Grand Slam for the 56th time and only on five occasions did he not reach the last eight.
New York City, NYKEYT

Andreescu, Barty, Sabalenka could be in title mix at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Ash Barty and Bianca Andreescu are back at the U.S. Open after missing it last year. Aryna Sabalenka wasn’t in it for long in 2020. All three could be among the top contenders on the women’s side this time when play begins Monday at the year’s final Grand Slam tournament. Andreescu won the title at Flushing Meadows in 2019. Neither Barty nor Sabalenka has been past the fourth round in New York. But the top-ranked Barty won Wimbledon among her five titles this season, and Sabalenka reached the semifinals at the All England Club for her best result in a major. Defending champion Naomi Osaka is the No. 3 seed.
TennisPosted by
Sportico

Barty Favored at US Open, But Osaka, Gauff Headline Wide-Open Field

Sportico is proud to partner with The Harvard Sports Analysis Collective, a student-run organization dedicated to the quantitative analysis of sports strategy and management.  Unlike the men’s side, where Novak Djokovic has won every Grand Slam so far, the women’s tour has seen different players raise trophies in the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Likewise, of the past 18 Slams, there have been 13 unique winners, compared to only four for the ATP. Heading into the U.S. Open, there is the mix of traditional favorites, along with aspiring first-time champions. The Americans have an impressive 16 players in the Top 100 and have...
Tennisthehighlandsun.com

Ash Barty battles into second round of US Open

Ash Barty has overcome a second-set scare against former finalist Vera Zvonareva to safely progress to the second round of the US Open in New York. Barty had to save a set point in the tiebreaker before seeing off the Russian 6-1 7-6 (9-7) in her championship opener at Flushing Meadows.
TennisESPN

US Open 2021 experts' picks - Outside Djokovic, our eyes are on Medvedev, Barty and Osaka

With no Roger Federer and no Rafael Nadal on the men's side, and no Serena Williams and no Venus Williams on the women's side, this year's US Open will have a little bit of a different feel. But Novak Djokovic is still in it, and he's eyeing that elusive calendar Grand Slam. Naomi Osaka is competing in her first Slam since withdrawing from the French Open earlier this year.
TennisUS News and World Report

The Latest: Zverev Takes First Set From Djokovic at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Alexander Zverev has won the first set against Novak Djokovic, who will have to come from behind for a fourth straight match at the U.S. Open. Zverev took the lead when Djokovic double-faulted in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy