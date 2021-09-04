Godish, Men Take First as Huskies Earn Six Top Ten Finishes at Vermont Invitational
RESULTS (PDF) ST. ALBANS, Vt. – — FreshmanBenjamin Godish finished first in the men's 8K with a time of 25:06.80 and freshman Meaera Shannon finished seventh in the women's 5K with a time of 18:38.70 to lead the Northeastern men's and women's cross country teams in the Vermont Invitational on Saturday at Hard'Ack Recreation Area. The men's team claimed the first-place spot overall while the women finished in the third place.nuhuskies.com
