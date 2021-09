Police arrested a man and recovered a stolen firearm on Saturday afternoon after the suspect pointed the gun at a security guard. Just after 1:00 p.m., a witness called to report they had just seen someone draw a weapon on a business security guard in the 2400 block of South Jackson Street. The witness said the suspect had been sleeping against the wall of the building and the security guard had approached him and said something the witness could not hear. As the security guard turned to walk away, the suspect drew a weapon from his pants and pointed it at the security guard’s back. The man then walked away from the business.