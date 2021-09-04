Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 5200 Block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Friday, September 3, 2021, in the 5200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. At approximately 11:55...mpdc.dc.gov
