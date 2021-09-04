Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offenses in the Third District
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary Two offenses that occurred in the Third District. Burglary Two: On Monday, August 9, 2021, at approximately 8:56 am, the suspect entered a residential building in the 3200 block of 16th Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property and US currency then fled the scene. CCN: 21-111-586.mpdc.dc.gov
Comments / 0