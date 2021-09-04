Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offenses in the Third District

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. – On Monday morning August 30, 2021 the North Manchester Police Department was dispatched to an active burglar alarm at the Moose Lodge, located at 207 East Main Street in North Manchester, IN. Officer Dylan Mack observed a male subject crossing Main Street between the American Legion and the Moose Lodge. Officer Dylan Mack stopped the male subject and after a short conversation detained the subject and placed him into his vehicle. Officer Mack checked the American Legion and the Moose Lodge. Officer Dylan Mack discovered where entry was made into the Moose Lodge. A small amount of money was taken according to the key holder from the Moose Lodge. Security video was reviewed and the male subject who was identified as Ryan Walker Blanton was questioned. North Manchester Police Officer David McManus and Deputy Devin Bechtold with the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department also assisted. Ryan Walker Blanton was taken to he Wabash County jail and charges have been forwarded to the Wabash County Prosecutor for review for burglary charges.