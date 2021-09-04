CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offenses in the Third District

mpdc.dc.gov
 8 days ago

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary Two offenses that occurred in the Third District. Burglary Two: On Monday, August 9, 2021, at approximately 8:56 am, the suspect entered a residential building in the 3200 block of 16th Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property and US currency then fled the scene. CCN: 21-111-586.

mpdc.dc.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Carthage, TNcarthagecourier.com

TWO FACE BURGLARY CHARGES

Shampoo, deodorant and razors were some of the least expensive items reported stolen in a recent home burglary. Meanwhile, the sheriff’s department has arrested two suspects in connection with the residential burglary which took place on Hartsville Pike. Two bottles of shampoo was valued at $10, two containers of deodorant...
Louisville, KYWave 3

Suspect in church burglaries arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man wanted for twice burglarizing the same church in the Shawnee neighborhood has been arrested. Christopher A. Daniels, 37, of Louisville, was taken into custody September 7 by Louisville Metro police. His arrest report says that around 8 p.m. August 8, Daniels was seen on...
Douglas County, ORkezi.com

Third arrest made in connection to Douglas County murder

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- A third person was arrested and charged Wednesday in the murder of a Camas Valley man near Winston. Dustan Conn, 40, of Roseburg was arrested at a business on Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg Wednesday in connection to the murder of James Hood, 41. Conn had been identified as a person of interest and was charged with murder in the second degree.
Murrayville, ILwlds.com

Second Arrest Made in Murrayville Fast Stop Burglary

According to an announcement by the Murrayville-Woodson Police Department, 19-year-old Krissa N. Gernigin of Alton was arrested and booked into the Morgan County Jail on one count of burglary in connection to the break-in of the Murrayville Fast Stop. During the early morning hours of June 5th of last year,...
Jennings, LALake Charles American Press

Third person arrested in 2018 double homicide

JENNINGS — A third person has been arrested in connection with the double homicide of a Lacassine couple in 2018. Kyra Todriana Shillow, 25, of Lake Charles was arrested Wednesday in connection with the investigation into the slaying of 72-year-old Walter Gotreaux and his wife, Darlene Cecilia Gotreaux, 70, according to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.
Vernon Parish, LALeesville Daily Leader

Two arrests made in Dollar Tree thefts, additional arrests expected

Tiffany Freeze, age 25 of Anacoco, and Tiffany Tyler, age 35, of Leesville were arrested in Vernon Parish yesterday following an investigation into two separate and unrelated thefts at a local dollar store. While investigating the August 30th theft, Detectives were contacted by Dollar store employees who advised that a...
North Manchester, INYour News Local

Man Arrested after Moose Lodge Burglary

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. – On Monday morning August 30, 2021 the North Manchester Police Department was dispatched to an active burglar alarm at the Moose Lodge, located at 207 East Main Street in North Manchester, IN. Officer Dylan Mack observed a male subject crossing Main Street between the American Legion and the Moose Lodge. Officer Dylan Mack stopped the male subject and after a short conversation detained the subject and placed him into his vehicle. Officer Mack checked the American Legion and the Moose Lodge. Officer Dylan Mack discovered where entry was made into the Moose Lodge. A small amount of money was taken according to the key holder from the Moose Lodge. Security video was reviewed and the male subject who was identified as Ryan Walker Blanton was questioned. North Manchester Police Officer David McManus and Deputy Devin Bechtold with the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department also assisted. Ryan Walker Blanton was taken to he Wabash County jail and charges have been forwarded to the Wabash County Prosecutor for review for burglary charges.
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Third Ward burglaries, Milwaukee police seek suspect

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for a Sept. 8 burglary in the Historic Third Ward. Police said the suspect went into and stole from several units of an apartment building near Erie and Menomonee before fleeing on foot around 8:20 a.m. The suspect...
Oracle, AZpinalcentral.com

Two men arrested for stealing from Oracle School District

ORACLE – Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men for allegedly taking $16,000 worth of supplies and computer equipment from the Oracle School District in August. According to Pinal County Superior Court records, Steven M. Saiz, 33, and Joshua E. Duarte, 25, are each charged with one count of burglary.
Aledo, TXWeatherford Democrat

Couple arrested in connection with string of Aledo burglaries

A couple wanted in connection with several Aledo area vehicle burglaries has been taken into custody. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle, a silver 2007 Dodge Nitro, were observed last week on surveillance footage after the suspects used the stolen credit and debit cards.
Monticello, KYwymt.com

Sheriff: Man arrested in burglary investigation

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron announced in a news release Friday morning that a burglary investigation has led to the arrest of a Wayne County man. In a joint effort, the Monticello Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office are looking into multiple thefts and burglaries in the area.
Pineville, LAPosted by
KATC News

Two arrested for alleged burglary of hurricane relief vehicles

Two people have been arrested in Rapides Parish for the alleged burglary of vehicles belonging to hurricane relief workers. Deputies responded early on Sunday, August 29, to a suspicious vehicle call on Military Highway in Pineville. Upon their arrival, the suspect vehicle fled the scene, and a deputy pursued the vehicle until the driver lost control and wrecked. As the deputy approached the vehicle to check the suspect for injuries, he saw the trunk open and inside were several power tools, a broken TV, a spool of metal cable, and other miscellaneous items.
Law Enforcementmpdc.dc.gov

Arrests Made in Firearm Trafficking Offenses

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s NIBIN Investigations Unit, which includes members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), announce arrests have been made in reference to Firearm Trafficking offenses. As a result of an investigation into the straw purchases of firearms, it was determined that three...

Comments / 0

Community Policy