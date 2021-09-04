CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3520 N LAKE SHORE Drive #4E

bhhschicago.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful, vintage east-facing condo unit with lots of space and incredible lake & harbor views! Original crown molding and millwork with an elegant decorative fireplace in living room. Stunning light fixtures throughout and amazing architectural details with rounded archways, truly making this home unique! Gorgeous dark hardwood floors throughout the unit with 9' high ceilings. Custom stained-glass panel in entryway with a spacious walk-in coat closet. Timeless white bathroom with Kohler fixtures throughout. Located in East Lakeview with easy access to the Lake, restaurants, shopping and public transportation! Parking is available for rent nearby. Monthly rent is listed as one month free on an 18-month lease. Otherwise, it is $1875 / month.

www.bhhschicago.com

