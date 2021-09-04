3520 N LAKE SHORE Drive #4E

Beautiful & bright, south facing 1 Bedroom at popular Lake Park Plaza available now! Bathed in light, this home enjoys views of the downtown skyline and enjoys a true sense of open space. Recently updated kitchen has new quartz counters, and opens to the living area, which is big enough for dining table plus nice living space. The king-sized bedroom has a wall of closets, and the entire home has great storage within (including a large closet in the entry foyer, not pictured/not drawn on floorplan). Updated bathroom also with quartz counters. Hardwood floors, too! Full amenity building enjoys 24 hour door staff, outdoor pool/deck area with grills that feels like resort living, tennis & basketball courts, fitness center. Rent includes heat, a/c and cable. Garage parking available through the building. Owner prefers 16-18 month lease that will come due in February or March 2023. Pet Friendly. Great location near Lake Shore Drive/Lake front paths/lake, Wrigley Field, with CTA express buses just outside your door. Close to restaurants, shops, tennis courts, beach and all that Lakeview has to offer. It's all here....come home!