880 N Milwaukee Avenue #4S
Expansive New Construction 3 Bedroom/2 Bath in luxury boutique elevator building set in River West at the gateway to River North & West Loop. EXTRA-WIDE floor plan! Fabulous outdoor space including balcony off LR with a built-in gas line and HUGE, PRIVATE SECTION of roofdeck- with THE BEST CITY VIEWS ANYWHERE! Plus the elevator goes to Roof. Magazine caliber Chef's kitchen outfitted with Integrated appliances and cabinetry from Archisesto featuring Open Shelving and Full Wall of Cabinetry. Ten foot island with Quartz Waterfall Edge, Liebherr/Miele Appliances. Stained Hardwood floors throughout with layout to accommodate spacious living and dining area w/ Wet Bar,. Built-in 5.1 surround sound speakers. Stunning Master Suite featuring huge, professionally organized walk-in closet & spa like bath finished in porcelain/quartz, heated floors, an 8 Ft long, SUV-sized steam shower complete with bench & niche. Organized closets throughout. Cove Accent lighting artistically frames the living, dining Kitchen and primary suite!. Attached heated garage parking available. 12 month lease or 24 month lease. No security deposit; Non Refundable Move In Fee $750/person, Application Fee. Pets with weight limit will be considered and additional fee's apply. 1 Garage space available for $200 per month.www.bhhschicago.com
