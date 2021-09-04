880 N Milwaukee Avenue #4S

1 year old new construction rental unit. 3bed/3bth w/ garage parking. Corner of Schiller & Evergreen - luxury duplex over looking Wicker Park . All mason, steal and concrete construction (built like a high rise). Duplex downs have radiant heated floors in the lower level + privately controlled heat and AC. All three bedrooms on one floor, and the other floor being a wide open heart of the home floor plan - giving you that single family home feel. Dedicated back yard space for grilling and hanging out for the duplex down. High end finishes - custom built cabs, thermador appliances, 4 inch white oak floors, alarm ready, speakers, high end tiles, quartz counters. Nestled in the historical landmark district on the park with no alley (you are facing Schiller park with the back of the units on Evergreen) giving you sun drenched living all day. This is the perfect opportunity for the renter that wants everything. Blue line is 2 blocks away w/ six corners, division street is 3 blocks away, and the park has weekend jazz, farmers market, kids park, basketball Courts, ice skating in the winter. Full credit report and background check 66.00 - minimum 700 credit score and 33 debt to income ratio with no exceptions. Parking 200 and only 1 spot available. Rent includes water, snow removal and lawn care. Renters are responsible for gas, electric, cable/tv.