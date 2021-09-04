902 Violet Drive
Available Now! Beautifully updated townhome with high end finishes. This spacious townhome features hardwood floors, granite countertops with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and open concept kitchen to the family room. Basement features 4th bedroom or den/office plus 3rd full bath. Oversized 2 car garage, and a balcony with views of the pond. Pond and gazebo nearby, connected to bike trail and fishing at Mallard Lake Forest Preserve. Minutes from the 390 expressway, Metra and shopping. Application fee ($65 per person) includes credit review, criminal history check, past rental history, identity confirmation & employment verification. We require photo ID of all prospective occupants over 18 years of age at time of application. We use a third party pet policy service; all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile even though "No Pets Policy". (No charge for "no pet" or emotional support/service).www.bhhschicago.com
Comments / 0