902 Violet Drive

NEW CONSTRUCTION COMING SOON! This ranch, craftsman style home will boast an open concept great room and 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with an added powder room. The kitchen features an island for extra seating, large pantry, stainless steel appliances and open concept for full view over the living room, dining area and backyard. The powder room, for entertaining guests, will be added behind the kitchen. With a master suite fit for a king, the bathroom will be fit with double sink vanity, private toilet, optional separate shower and tub and a large walk-in closet. Across the hallway that houses your laundry room, you'll find 2 large bedrooms towards the front of the house. The oversized two car garage is accessed through the entry foyer. There is an option to expand the garage to a three car garage or two car plus workshop to match the floorplan included. Hurry now for the opportunity to choose the flooring, tile and even customize your dream kitchen.