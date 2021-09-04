1449 W Belmont Avenue W #3N

Awesome Cape Cod on an expansive corner lot! Bring your pets with the Fenced yard with the new vinyl fencing 2019, first floor bedroom with two more bedrooms upstairs. Welcome home as you enter in to the bonus addition room ... office, kitchen nook, or playroom or whatever you might want it to be! Walk through the updated kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite counters. Keep going to the large dining room with modern lighting and built-in hutch, then round the corner to the Beautiful living room with Bamboo wood floors, and large bright windows and chandelier ceiling fan! Then 1st floor bedroom the full bath. Upstairs are two more spacious bedrooms. There is a full Basement with laundry room, and tall ceilings that make this space very useful for whatever you can imagine. Basement has been waterproofed with a french drain system and overhead sewers so the basement is nice and dry. Outside there is the Garage and driveway parking for two more cars. A lovely patio great for entertaining. Huge corner yard as well. Close to commuter train and public transportation, shopping and restaurants galore!