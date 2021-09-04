1449 W Belmont Avenue W #3N
Terrific 5 bdrm/3full bath duplex up in Wonderful Lake View! Unit will be available 10/1. Large bdrms will all fit queen bd/desk/dresser. Hardwood floors through out, rooftop deck, 3 parking spaces included (1garage/2outside, tandem), in unit washer dryer, and wonderful landlords. Property is in an ideal location walkable to Whole Foods, Target, Southport, Lincoln Ave, and even Wrigley. Public trans right outside your door quick walk or bus ride to Belmont L. These units usually go quickly, so don't wait!! First showing will be Sept. 7th.www.bhhschicago.com
