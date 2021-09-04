CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

1449 W Belmont Avenue W #3N

bhhschicago.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerrific 5 bdrm/3full bath duplex up in Wonderful Lake View! Unit will be available 10/1. Large bdrms will all fit queen bd/desk/dresser. Hardwood floors through out, rooftop deck, 3 parking spaces included (1garage/2outside, tandem), in unit washer dryer, and wonderful landlords. Property is in an ideal location walkable to Whole Foods, Target, Southport, Lincoln Ave, and even Wrigley. Public trans right outside your door quick walk or bus ride to Belmont L. These units usually go quickly, so don't wait!! First showing will be Sept. 7th.

www.bhhschicago.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Whole Foods#Target#Belmont L
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

12224 S Hamlin Avenue

Well maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bath single family home with a 2 car detached garage and fully fenced in yard. Pictures taken prior to current tenant. Home shows well. Showings only Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday from 5pm until 7:30pm.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1655 W Wallen Avenue #1E

Come check out this newly updated 2BR/1BA condo in Rogers Park! The unit features hardwood floors throughout and plenty of windows for sunlight in all rooms. The kitchen has new appliances including dishwasher and laundry in-unit! Both bedrooms are a good size, and can easily fit a queen bedroom set. Rent includes: water, sewer, trash, cooking gas, and heat. Pets negotiable. *3D TOUR AVAILABLE*
Chicago, ILbhhschicago.com

831 N DAMEN Avenue #1E

1 bed plus den in classic Chicago Greystone in the heart of booming Ukrainian Village. Kitchen features solid oak cabinets, granite countertops, glass tile backsplash and Bosch stainless steel appliances. Spacious bath. Bay windows, hardwood floors throughout. Large back deck perfect for grilling and chilling. Free laundry in basement. Steps to buses that take you where you need to go! Chicago #66 bus to all things East and West and Damen #50 bus to for North and South (right outside your door)! Unbeatable, central UK Village location. Steps to all Chicago/Damen Nightlife, shops and restaurants, and just a short walk into the heart of Wicker Park and Division St. Easy permit street parking. Available Now! $500 non-refundable move in fee. No security deposit. Pets under 35lbs ok, but no aggressive breeds. $25/mo additional pet rent per pet.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

2115 E EUCLID Avenue

Dist 25/Prospect HS! Spacious Colonial set back on a big park-like lot with mature shady trees. Fresh, neutral paint, refinished oak hardwood floors throughout, RECENT windows and roof, newer SS refrigerator, large rooms, Eat-in-kit w/good counter space, MAIN floor laundry w/newer W/D + Family rm w/newer floor, gas fireplace and access to BIG fenced yard and an updated powder rm. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs. Master has walk-in closet w/organizers & a fully updated master bath and a redecorated hall bath. Dry basement w/battery-backup sump & lots of storage space. Newer AC, thermal windows, new garage door and motor (attached) & 4 car driveway! Owner took pride in this house when it was his home. No smoking indoors, extra deposit for pets. Tenant is to handle lawn care+ snow removal.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

3042 W DIVERSEY Avenue #G

Massive 3-bed/2-bath unit in a prime Logan Square location. Steps from all the acclaimed restaurants, bars, parks, and other culture. Close to public transportation and the blue line. The entire unit has been renovated and finished hardwood floors, an oversized living/dining space, 42" cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large primary bedroom with a walk-in closet, travertine baths, tons of natural light from multiple windows, and in-unit laundry. This is a must see unit!! *For sale as well*
Tennisbhhschicago.com

3930 N PINE GROVE Avenue #1710

Beautiful & bright, south facing 1 Bedroom at popular Lake Park Plaza available now! Bathed in light, this home enjoys views of the downtown skyline and enjoys a true sense of open space. Recently updated kitchen has new quartz counters, and opens to the living area, which is big enough for dining table plus nice living space. The king-sized bedroom has a wall of closets, and the entire home has great storage within (including a large closet in the entry foyer, not pictured/not drawn on floorplan). Updated bathroom also with quartz counters. Hardwood floors, too! Full amenity building enjoys 24 hour door staff, outdoor pool/deck area with grills that feels like resort living, tennis & basketball courts, fitness center. Rent includes heat, a/c and cable. Garage parking available through the building. Owner prefers 16-18 month lease that will come due in February or March 2023. Pet Friendly. Great location near Lake Shore Drive/Lake front paths/lake, Wrigley Field, with CTA express buses just outside your door. Close to restaurants, shops, tennis courts, beach and all that Lakeview has to offer. It's all here....come home!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

3325 W Berteau Avenue #3

Top floor one bedroom / 1 bathroom located on Berteau. Centrally located and close to the shops, restaurants, and parks along the Irving park corridor. The unit features hardwood floors, remodeled bathroom, and shared laundry room. 1 parking space included in the rent! Fenced communal lawn behind the building and nice outside area off unit. Heat included. Pets allowed (pet count and weight/breed restrictions apply).
House Rentbhhschicago.com

35 E North Avenue #3

Available October 1st. Walk to downtown restaurants, shops and Lake Bluff train station. Remodeled apartment includes hardwood floors, granite countertops and unfinished basement with washer and dryer. Smoking is not permitted. 1 dog or 1 cat under 30 pounds may be considered with $500 pet deposit and pet rent of $50 per month. Monthly rent totals $1,525 ($1,475 + $50 utility fee for water/sewer and trash). $75 application fee per adult and $250 move in fee.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1414 W Wilson Avenue #3

Located in Ravenswood/Uptown, this 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom is situated within walking distance of the most vibrant neighborhoods on the North Side, which include: Wrigleyville, Andersonville, Ravenswood, Uptown, Lakeview and Lincoln Square. The bustling corner of Wilson and Clark grants you a multitude of transportation options. The CTA Bus Lines: #145, #148, #22, and #78 all stop across the street from building entrance. The CTA Red and Purple Line Train: Wilson stop is just 3 blocks away!! Also CTA Brown Line Train: Montrose stop is only 5 blocks away and the Metra Lawrence/Ravenswood stop is nearby as well. Lake-Shore Drive Wilson entrance is only a few minutes away making downtown a mere 15 minute drive. Hardwood floors throughout. Tenant pays Electric and Gas. Location got a walkers score of 93 out of 100, Walkers Paradise. No laundry in the building, but there is a laundry mat across the street. No Cosigners. No dogs. Email best way of contact.
Des Plaines, ILbhhschicago.com

430 S Western Avenue S #510

Beautiful very well-kept one bathroom one bath for rent in the center of Des Plaines, Relatively new building, everything included in rent all you have to pay is electricity. A heated garage and huge storage are included in the price. lots of outside spaces for guests. Walking distance to Metra restaurants, library theatre, and other attractions that Des Plaines has to offer. Come and take a look You will not be disappointed.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

32 S FOREST Avenue

Charming Cape Cod with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and full finished basement. No garage but room for 4 cars on driveway. Updated kitchen & baths, newer windows, refinished hardwood floors and very clean. Sunroom overlooks large fenced yard. Lots of storage space. Great location near schools, parks, Arlington Park train station, access to Rt. 53. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. No smoking. Tenants must have satisfactory credit check and sign the Crime Free Addendum. Tenants are responsible for snow removal and utilities.
Yogabhhschicago.com

690 E Algonquin Road #1406

Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg. This one bedroom/one bath penthouse unit features high end amenities including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit washer & dryer and walk-in closets. Spend your day lounging by the heated outdoor pool or barbecue on the gas grills. Relax by the outdoor firepit or enjoy a game of billiards in the game lounge. Clubhouse features a kitchen, bar, lounge area & big screen TVs. Exercise on your schedule at the 24hr fitness ctr with on-demand exercise & yoga classes. Pets will enjoy the bark park & dog run. Parking is free and garages/attached heated garages avail. Award winning School District 15 and 211 Fremd High School. Elevator building. ADA/handicap accessible units available. Conveniently located near highways, Metra, Woodfield, Top Golf, restaurants & walking/biking trails. Short term leases avail. Pricing can vary based on lease term & move-in date, subject to change without notice.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

934 W Windsor Avenue #3R

This 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment is situated within walking distance of Truman College, Target, Jewel, Fitness Center, the Lake and the most vibrant neighborhoods on the Northside, which include: Wrigleyville, Andersonville, Lakeview and Edgewater. The CTA Red and Purple Line Train: Wilson Ave stop is just 2 blocks away. Lake Shore Drive is only minutes away making downtown a mere 10 minute drive. Tenant pays Electric & Gas. Landlord pays Water & Garbage. Central Heat, Forced Air System. Location got a walkers score of 94 out of 100, Walkers Paradise. EMAIL to schedule showing.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

502 N Douglas Avenue

Awesome Cape Cod on an expansive corner lot! Bring your pets with the Fenced yard with the new vinyl fencing 2019, first floor bedroom with two more bedrooms upstairs. Welcome home as you enter in to the bonus addition room ... office, kitchen nook, or playroom or whatever you might want it to be! Walk through the updated kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite counters. Keep going to the large dining room with modern lighting and built-in hutch, then round the corner to the Beautiful living room with Bamboo wood floors, and large bright windows and chandelier ceiling fan! Then 1st floor bedroom the full bath. Upstairs are two more spacious bedrooms. There is a full Basement with laundry room, and tall ceilings that make this space very useful for whatever you can imagine. Basement has been waterproofed with a french drain system and overhead sewers so the basement is nice and dry. Outside there is the Garage and driveway parking for two more cars. A lovely patio great for entertaining. Huge corner yard as well. Close to commuter train and public transportation, shopping and restaurants galore!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

7078 N Wolcott Avenue #G

Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom English garden in Rogers Park - (only 3 steps down ). High 10 ft ceilings - plenty of natural light with large floor to ceiling windows. NOT YOUR TYPICAL GARDEN . 3rd bedroom could be used as a family room with huge walk in closet. Living room includes a fireplace and hardwood floors throughout the condo . Neutral colors throughout. Primary bedroom with on-suite bathroom . Open kitchen with beautiful subway tile, granite, stainless steel appliances , plenty of storage and more! Separate dining space- perfect to entertain. This condo has 2 full bathrooms. Easy street parking . Additional storage in basement and large outdoor patio. Walk to the beach, restaurants and more !
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

3731 N ELSTON Avenue #2S

This charming courtyard building in the Irving Park neighborhood features modern updates including granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, gleaming hardwood floors, in-unit washer/dryer, central air and heat, door-to-door Amazon package delivery and high-speed internet. Plus, pets are welcome! Outdoors, enjoy a beautiful landscaped courtyard. In the neighborhood, find plentiful shopping and dining options. 3731 N Kimball is also conveniently located near the Addison blue line station, making it easy to get downtown or to O'Hare Airport. 3731 N Kimball is managed by Daniel Management Group, providing experienced, responsive and professional services.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1348 N Artesian Avenue #2

Beautifully updated, great outdoor space, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors...this unit checks every box and more! Nestled on a lovely, tree-lined street this 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit is not to be missed! Spacious living rom. Oversized kitchen with updated stainless steel appliances, granite counters, white subway tile backsplash and room for a table! Large private deck off the kitchen provides a wonderful city oasis. Two bedrooms PLUS a large closet/office space off the primary bedroom. Large primary bedroom in the front of unit separated by french doors. Parking and storage included!!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

3042 W Sunnyside Avenue #D3

MUST SEE 2BED/1 BA IN Ravenswood!! Incredible with an open floor plan, located right off Whipple. Large living room, with lots of natural light. Condo finishes along with stainless steel appliances, Granite counter tops, porcelain tile flooring in bathrooms, Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout AC. Move in ASAP! No Security Deposit! $200 Move-in Fee. 87 Walk & Biking Scores Close walk to Chicago L and Montrose Bus Line HEAT IS INCLUDED! THIS IS A MUST SEE! Owner pays for water and heat. Tenant pays for electric and gas.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

Chicago-Near North Side, IL 60610

South facing 1B1B in the heart of Gold Coast/Old Town neighborhood. This unit offers spectacular city views from the balcony and plenty of natural light! Great size living room and bedroom with excellent size closets. Super convenient location! Only steps away from Red Line, buses, groceries (Jewel/Aldi/Plum Market), farmers market, Lincoln park and lake. Not to mention tons of bars/restaurants/nightlife options nearby. Enjoy the full amenity building with 24 hour door staff, fitness center, updated laundry, bike room & dry cleaner. Internet, Cable TV, water, heat and A/C are included in the rent, so you only pay for electricity! Available on 10/22/2021!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

668 W Sheridan Road #2

HUGE 3bed 2bath with hardwood floors throughout on Sheridan and Pine Grove! Heat included and good natural sunlight! Tons of windows and TONS of closet space. Kitchen is very big and includes a dishwasher. Small deck off the back bedroom, that's private to this unit. Coin laundry in the basement. On-site building engineer and intercom system. NO security deposit OR move in fee! No cat fees! No dogs allowed. Only fee you pay is a $95 app fee per applicant. Co-signers included. Easy to show!!

Comments / 0

Community Policy