1003 MANCHESTER Circle
This one is a WOW! Tons of upgrades, views of the preserve area out of many windows, and this rare model features TWO master bedrooms with vaulted ceilings! You'll love the peace of mind knowing that you have a new furnace, new air conditioner, and so much more! Your gourmet kitchen has brand new granite, new stainless steel appliances (a German-engineered refrigerator and a stove that you can control from your phone!), new sink, new kitchen faucet, and pretty floor tile with intricate inlays! Add to that engineered hardwood floors on the rest of the main floor, newer friese carpet upstairs, and newer designer paint throughout! Do you love a large soaker tub? You have one here! New, oil rubbed bronze faucets in both bathrooms, too! And the lower level finished room makes a great third bedroom, office, workout room, and so much more! This home is so pretty, so clean, and so well-cared-for! Oversized balcony also features views of the nature preserve. Don't miss seeing this gorgeous home! QUIET tenants necessary!www.bhhschicago.com
Comments / 0