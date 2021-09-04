CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

1739 Queensbury Circle

bhhschicago.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvailable Now! Move-in ready, cozy 2 bedroom townhome, features in-unit laundry and laminate floors throughout. Great location and easy access to 90 expressway, shopping and restaurants. Application fee ($65 per person) includes credit review, criminal history check, past rental history, identity confirmation & employment verification. We require photo ID of all prospective occupants over 18 years of age at time of application. We use a third party pet policy service; all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile (even though "NO PET Policy"). No charge for "no pet" or emotional support/service.

www.bhhschicago.com

#Queensbury Circle
Real Estate
bhhschicago.com

928 Shady Lane

Adorable 2 bedroom ranch with eat-in kitchen and baths. Master bedroom has full bath & walk in closet. Boasts 2 full bathrooms, a nice fenced yard and extremely convenient location - minutes from I-88, shopping and restaurants. Good credit rating (630+) will be considered along with stable work history. $50 additional a month for pet rent.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

412 Onondio Circle SE

5 bedroom/ 3 Full bath 5 level split home on cul-de-sac in the town of Vienna outside of D.C in Fairfax County school district. This house is much bigger than it appears! Cunningham/Thoreau/Madison schools. Renovated and looks like a model home. Tons of natural light and recessed lighting. White kitchen with breakfast bar and eat-in area by bay window. The primary bedroom has 2 humungous walk-in closets! Bathrooms renovated with white cabinetry and quartz. Refinished hardwood floors on main level and in bedrooms. New carpet and paint. One wood burning fireplace and one gas fireplace. Sunroom with vaulted ceiling and skylights. Two laundry areas. Two expansive stone patios. Two large wood sheds. Fully fenced back yard and invisible fence. Vienna Woods Swim and Tennis club membership can transfer (10 year wait list). Backs to W & OD trail.
bhhschicago.com

10S457 CARRINGTON Circle

Luxury and privacy at its best! Secluded end unit townhome in beautiful Villas At The Oaks subdivision. Enjoy nature's view in your own backyard from a private deck. Over 2100 SF above grade living space with 3 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Bathrooms, second floor loft and 2 car Garage. Large Master suite with huge walk in closet and vaulted ceilings. Granite countertops with stainless steel appliances. Plus Full finished basement, provides 4th bedroom and an additional full bath. Prestigious Hinsdale South High School, easy access to Rt. 83 and I-55. Schedule a visit today for this excellent opportunity. Contact the listing broker for the Application & fee details.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

38 Ponca Circle

CEDAR PLANK CONTEMPORARY HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH EXPOSED POST AND BEAMS. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS ON .54 OF AN ACRE. LOFT AREA IS COUNTED AS 3RD BEDROOM. WRAP AROUND DECK. GAS/WOOD BURNING STOVE. 1500+- SQ, FT, UNFINISHED BASEMENT*PRELISTING APPRAISAL COMPLETED. Listing courtesy of Remax Vision. ©2021 Bright...
Montgomery County, TX

107 Knollbrook Circle

107 Knollbrook Circle

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3013 Sq. Ft. Lot Desc: In Golf Course Community, Subdivision Lot. Stunning Perry home in the highly sought after master planned community of Woodforest! Zoned to exemplary Conroe ISD schools, this home features granite throughout, SS appliances, beautiful tile flooring, fresh paint, a whole-home water purifier & whole-home air purifier! The 2nd and 3rd row of windows in the living room have remote-operated blinds. This home also boasts a 3 car garage with recent epoxy flooring and AC! Enjoy a life of luxury in Woodforest! This cherished golf course community provides its residents with walking/biking trails, dog park, resort style pool, lap pool, plenty of parks for the kiddos, and new commercial developments including a grocery store! Sip a glass of wine or snag a bite to eat at the neighborhood grocery store while enjoying front row golf cart parking! This house has it all and it won't last long!
bhhschicago.com

413 N Carpenter Street #2B

This is a super cool 1 bedroom / 2 full bathroom PLUS loft/den/office space in the HEART of Fulton Market District. Amazing neighborhood and location to walk to great restaurants, bars/pubs, shopping, the train and access to the highway! Open concept living, dining and kitchen with huge west facing windows, exposed brick and timber loft beams. Hardwood floors in the main living space. Kitchen has a breakfast bar and white appliances. Large bedroom with skylight and ample storage space. Full bathroom on each floor. The second floor features lofted area, perfect for home office or guest space, a full bathroom, in-unit W/D and a space for storage. Central air/heat and washer/dryer in unit! Super easy street parking or gated rental parking available for an additional $150/per month. Member of LLC ownership, is license IL real estate broker and not listing agent. No security deposit, $350/per occupant in lieu of and pets welcome with non-refundable $250/per fee. Easy to show.
Real Estate

47 Mitchell Circle

47 Mitchell Circle

Please Note Matterport 3D Tour!!! A Magnificent Executive Updated Home located on a 0.29 acre wooded lot in the Prestigious Legends of Wheaton Subdivision. This home offers 4250 sq. ft above level plus 1880 sq. ft finished basement, total of 6,130 sq ft of Luxury Living. This home offers beautiful Architectural Elements throughout the home, Cathedral Ceilings, Crown Molding, Wainscoating, Skylights, Transom Windows, Decorative Columns. Two Story Home features Hardwood Floors, Separate Formal Living Room with Marble Floor, Dining Room, Spacious Family Room with Stone Fireplace, Gorgeous Chef's Kitchen with Center Island, Granite Counter Tops, 42" Gorgeous Cabinets with an elegant architecture flair, Granite Top Breakfast Bar sitting for 4 or more people, Butlers Pantry, New Refrigerator and Microwave, Large Windows throughout bring in the Sunshine, an amazing spacious Mud Room with built-in Locker/Bench Storage, Screened In Porch with access to the large landscaped yard, 5+1 bedrooms (Oversized Luxury Bedroom Suite) with oversized Closet, Master Bathroom with separate Jacuzzi and Shower, Double Vanity, 4.1 Bathrooms with all new Quartz Counter Tops, Jack and Jill Bathroom, New Carpet throughout Second Level, Stairs and Finished Basement, Meticulously Cleaned 3 Car Garage, Gorgeous Private Backyard with Paver Patio, Wood Burning Fire Pit, Children's Playset. Finished Basement features a spacious Media Room, Recreation Room, Lots of Storage, Partial Finished Large Bedroom, Extra Large Closet, Wine Room and Full Bath. Perfect Location, surrounded by Forest Preserve, near Shopping, Restaurants and Entertainment and Schools. Absolutely an Entertaining Dream House!!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11028 Plumwood Circle

Wow! First time offered for sale by original owner! This 4 sides-ALL BRICK colonial with OVER 5000 FINISHED SQUARE FEET of living space sits at the end of a cul-de-sac on one of the largest private lots available! (0.67 acres!) Featuring a huge driveway and oversized side load garage. Built by one of the most sough after custom builders in the area! As you enter through the grand foyer with curved staircase leading to the upper level the feeling of custom luxury abounds! Features include an executive style office and large open traditional dining room with huge open concept kitchen and living room and enclosed bonus room for entertaining! Step out onto the all brick terrace and enjoy the large private flat lot! Large bedrooms upstairs and another bonus room off of the primary bedroom for additional walk in closet or private office. Primary bath features dual vanities, a corner tub and separate shower! Lower level is full of light, fully finished, and has huge storage area with level walk out to the expansive rear yard, in addition to a second kitchen AND bar area! ROOF is only 1 YR OLD, NEW HVAC! If you are looking for a ton of house at the right value in a crazy market with room to grow ...YOU FOUND IT! Did you see the yard? Wow! Enjoy Black Rock Golf Course accross the street, and one of largest public parks right up the street. Just minutes to RT70 and I-81! Don't wait. Priced to sell!
bhhschicago.com

12224 S Hamlin Avenue

Well maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bath single family home with a 2 car detached garage and fully fenced in yard. Pictures taken prior to current tenant. Home shows well. Showings only Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday from 5pm until 7:30pm.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1168 Balsam Circle

Rarely Available Brick Front Townhome in Piney Ridge Village! Over 2200 Sq Ft with 3 Level Bumpout! Huge Living Room & Dining Room! Gourmet Kitchen with 42" Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Huge Pantry, Hardwood Floors, Breakfast Room & Slider to the Rear Yard! Freshly Painted! New Carpet! Upstairs you'll find a Primary Suite with Two Huge Walk-in Closets and an Updated Full Bath that Offers a Soaking Tub, Separate Shower, and Two Sinks along with Two Additional Bedrooms and a Second Full Bath too! The Fully Finished Basement Offers a Huge Rec Room, Half Bath, Tons of Storage that could Easily Be Converted to a 4th Bedroom and a Walkup that Leads to the Fully Fenced Yard! 2 Reserved Parking Spots! Low HOA fee! HVAC '16! HWH '16!
bhhschicago.com

2478 STOUGHTON Circle

Very nice and clean 2 Story Townhome, True 3 Bedrooms. 2 car Attached Garage, 2.5 Baths, End Unit like a semi, Volume Ceiling in Master Br with bath and ceiling fan, walk-in pantry in kitchen, Dining Rm opens to Patio. District 204 schools minutes from I88 and Fox Valley Mall. PLEASE MAKE RENTAL OFFER WITH STANDARD APP. ALL TENANT WHO IS ABOVE 18 YEAR OLD.
bhhschicago.com

1023 PHEASANT RUN Lane #1023

Now Available! Looking for Wonderful New Tenants for this Spacious 3 Bedroom Duplex in Highly sought after Naperville School District 204! Sitting on a Premium Lot Backing to Open Space with a Fenced in Lot & Outdoor Cabana! Large Eat-In Kitchen w/Granite Tops, Washer/Dryer in Unit & MORE! Wonderfully Located close to shopping, schools & perfect for the commuter! Come See it TODAY!
themunchonline.com

9317 Angelina Circle

Beautiful Columbia 4-Bedroom Rental | Available 10/1 | $2750 - Modern Colonial screams Contemporary open floor plan w/GOURMET kitchen*skylights & large windows fill this gem w/ light* spacious SUNROOM* Familyroom w/gas fireplace* Wood floors throughout, SPA master bath*Tons of space &storage* Fresh paint*UNIQUE feature you won't see anywhere else-Built ins &secret panels! LL RecRoom w/wood stove* Large backyard w/deck &brick patio w/gazebo*see floorplan tour.
bhhschicago.com

3325 W Berteau Avenue #3

Top floor one bedroom / 1 bathroom located on Berteau. Centrally located and close to the shops, restaurants, and parks along the Irving park corridor. The unit features hardwood floors, remodeled bathroom, and shared laundry room. 1 parking space included in the rent! Fenced communal lawn behind the building and nice outside area off unit. Heat included. Pets allowed (pet count and weight/breed restrictions apply).
bhhschicago.com

537 N RED DEER Road

Stunning 3 Bed/2.1 Bath end unit townhome is available for lease in Fairfield Lakes! Wall-to-wall laminate flooring on both main and 2nd floor - carpet on the stairs only. The main floor has fully applianced kitchen featuring stainless fridge, stove, micro wave and dishwasher. 1st floor laundry with washer/dryer. Great Kitchen with pantry, plenty of counters space featuring breakfast bar and tons of cabinets. Upstairs you will find small loft, generously sized master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bath, two more bedrooms plus another full bath. Two car attached garage! Quick occupancy. Credit/background reviews are required for all occupants over the age of 18 for a fee of $60 per application.
bhhschicago.com

227 W Wellington Drive

Luxury single family house for rent in the elite Palatine neighborhood with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 bath. This house has open floor plan with open living room/dining room/kitchen/ family room layout. This one is movie lover's paradise with home theater and 7 channel audio system installed in the finished basement of 1200 SQFT. The house is ready for hosting parties and taking private lessons in the Basement. This house features a large walk in closet in master bathroom, separate shower and tub in master bath, huge bedroom. Kitchen includes double ovens, 4 burners and grilling option, cabinets and huge pantry. Lots of storage available in basement, 2 attics and oversize two car garage. Note: The pictures are posted to give overall idea of the house, some of the colors and flooring has changed since the time pictures were taken. This rental can be rented furnished or not furnished. Additional pet rent required.
Real Estate

2503 W walton Street #G

2503 W walton Street #G

Beautiful two bedrooms, one bathroom garden unit in the center of Ukrainian Village. Big kitchen area with new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, microwave, and dishwasher. Updated hardwood floors, central heat & air conditioning. In-unit laundry. Just a few minutes from restaurants and Chicago downtown.
bhhschicago.com

502 N Douglas Avenue

Awesome Cape Cod on an expansive corner lot! Bring your pets with the Fenced yard with the new vinyl fencing 2019, first floor bedroom with two more bedrooms upstairs. Welcome home as you enter in to the bonus addition room ... office, kitchen nook, or playroom or whatever you might want it to be! Walk through the updated kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite counters. Keep going to the large dining room with modern lighting and built-in hutch, then round the corner to the Beautiful living room with Bamboo wood floors, and large bright windows and chandelier ceiling fan! Then 1st floor bedroom the full bath. Upstairs are two more spacious bedrooms. There is a full Basement with laundry room, and tall ceilings that make this space very useful for whatever you can imagine. Basement has been waterproofed with a french drain system and overhead sewers so the basement is nice and dry. Outside there is the Garage and driveway parking for two more cars. A lovely patio great for entertaining. Huge corner yard as well. Close to commuter train and public transportation, shopping and restaurants galore!
bhhschicago.com

668 W Sheridan Road #2

HUGE 3bed 2bath with hardwood floors throughout on Sheridan and Pine Grove! Heat included and good natural sunlight! Tons of windows and TONS of closet space. Kitchen is very big and includes a dishwasher. Small deck off the back bedroom, that's private to this unit. Coin laundry in the basement. On-site building engineer and intercom system. NO security deposit OR move in fee! No cat fees! No dogs allowed. Only fee you pay is a $95 app fee per applicant. Co-signers included. Easy to show!!
bhhschicago.com

7078 N Wolcott Avenue #G

Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom English garden in Rogers Park - (only 3 steps down ). High 10 ft ceilings - plenty of natural light with large floor to ceiling windows. NOT YOUR TYPICAL GARDEN . 3rd bedroom could be used as a family room with huge walk in closet. Living room includes a fireplace and hardwood floors throughout the condo . Neutral colors throughout. Primary bedroom with on-suite bathroom . Open kitchen with beautiful subway tile, granite, stainless steel appliances , plenty of storage and more! Separate dining space- perfect to entertain. This condo has 2 full bathrooms. Easy street parking . Additional storage in basement and large outdoor patio. Walk to the beach, restaurants and more !

