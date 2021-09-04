CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Camila Cabello: It was scary wearing less make-up for Cinderella

Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Camila Cabello: It was scary wearing less make-up for Cinderella. Camlia Cabello has revealed what it was like making her acting debut and how the movie world differs from being in music.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
855
Followers
23K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make Up#Cinderella Camlia Cabello
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

It’s not Shawn Mendes: who is Camila Cabello’s new prince

Camila Cabello She is one of the most important singer-songwriters of the last decade. At just 24 years old, the Cuban-American artist already reaps great successes around the world. And now, it has entered a new industry: that of cinema and series. This is because, on September 3, a new version of Cinderella.
Musiccodelist.biz

Camila Cabello covers “Good 4 U”

Radio Hamburg megastar Camila Cabello hops on the TikTok trend song by newcomer Olivia Rodrigo and reinterprets it as a cumbia dance hit. How might that sound?. The new one performs from BBC 1’s Live Lounge in LA. Cinderella actress. the hit of summer 2021 “Good 4 u” with its...
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Camila Cabello Hit The Hard Liquor Before First Date With Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello required some help to ease the tension before her first date with Shawn Mendes. So she turned to tequila. (Watch the video below.) The “Cinderella” star spilled the tea, er, booze, during a “Carpool Karaoke” segment with co-stars James Corden, Idina Menzel and Billy Porter. “I swear to...
Musicpower953.com

Booze & Broadway: How Camila Cabello prepared for her first date with Shawn Mendes

How nervous was Camila Cabello before her first date with Shawn Mendes? So nervous that she had to get drunk and sing a special song to build up her courage. Camila appeared in the "Carpool Karaoke" segment of The Late Late Show with James Corden Wednesday night with her Cinderella co-stars Idina Menzel and Billy Porter, and revealed that "in preparation for dates" and "for life," she would sing "Defying Gravity," Idina's big number from the Broadway show Wicked.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
TheWrap

‘Carpool Karaoke': Camila Cabello Prepared for First Shawn Mendes Date With Idina Menzel’s ‘Defying Gravity,’ Tequila Shots (Video)

The latest edition of James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” dropped Wednesday, featuring “Cinderella” stars Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel and Billy Porter. Since these are all “wickedly talented” singers, it’s natural that this installment of the “Late Late Show” segment would be over the top — but it actually defied gravity, thanks to a confession made my Cabello.
RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Idina Menzel Reveals When Her Ex-Husband Taye Diggs Would Become ‘Judgy’ During Their Marriage

Pushy partner? Idina Menzel revealed one of the reasons she butted heads with her ex-husband, Taye Diggs, during their marriage — and it’s tied to showbiz. During the Wednesday, September 8, episode of the Late Late Show With James Corden, Menzel, 50, teamed up with her Cinderella costars Camila Cabello and Billy Porter for an explosive “Carpool Karaoke” skit.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Ed Sheeran to Perform at the 2021 MTV VMAs (Exclusive)

Ed Sheeran will perform at the 2021 MTV VMAs on Sunday night, where he will take over the Toyota Stage for performance of his brand-new single “Shivers,” which dropped Thursday night and is featured on his forthcoming new album “=,” due on Oct. 29. Sheeran is up for three nominations...
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

North West Exposed Kim Kardashian for Being “Fake" Again

North West is roasting her mom Kim Kardashian once again for the whole internet to see. Earlier this week, Kim took to Instagram to do a paid promotion for BoxyCharm, a monthly beauty subscription box service, to her followers. But in the background, North and her beloved cousin Penelope Disick were hanging out. “My daughter is here trying to hate on my BoxyCharm,” Kim half-murmurs at the beginning of her stories.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Baby Bump For The 1st Time In Floral Overalls — Photos

Jennifer Lawrence was spotted with her baby bump for the first time following news of her pregnancy. The actress is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. Jennifer Lawrence’s maternity style deserves an Academy Award. Following the news of her pregnancy, the actress, 31, was spotted for the first time with her growing baby bump while out in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 8. The star, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, looked stylish in floral overalls, cat eye sunglasses, and pink jelly sandals while en route to meet a friend for lunch, as seen in the photos HERE.

Comments / 0

Community Policy